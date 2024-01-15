Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Comer, Jordan to issue new subpoena for Hunter Biden as deposition talks reignite

A source suggested Hunter Biden's compliance may keep the House from voting on holding him in contempt

By Elizabeth Elkind , Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
House Republicans signaled they would subpoena Hunter Biden again in the near future after the president’s son opened the door to a deposition with impeachment investigators. 

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell over the weekend stating that they would be willing to subpoena him a second time if that meant his cooperation in their probe.

"The committees welcome Mr. Biden’s newfound willingness to testify in a deposition setting under subpoena," the letter said. 

HOUSE GOP SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘VIOLATED FEDERAL LAW' BY DEFYING SUBPOENA, PREPARE CONTEMPT RESOLUTION

James Comer, Hunter Biden, Jim Jordan

Rep. James Comer, Hunter Biden and Rep. Jim Jordan (Getty Images)

"Although the Committee’s subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden’s appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks."

It comes as House Republicans prepare a chamber-wide vote on holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for skipping out on an earlier subpoena for a closed-door deposition.

But a source familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital that Comer could recommend pumping the breaks on that contempt vote if Hunter Biden and his lawyers genuinely cooperate and work out a make-up deposition date.

HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER HUNTER BIDEN CONTEMPT RESOLUTIONS NEXT WEEK, SETTING UP FLOOR VOTE

Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Lowell wrote to the committee chairs on Friday arguing that the initial subpoena was invalid because it was issued before the House voted to formally authorize its impeachment inquiry last month.

"If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition," Lowell’s letter said. "We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden's behalf."

HOUSE COMMITTEES FORMALLY RECOMMEND TO HOLD HUNTER BIDEN IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

Hunter Biden and his lawyers had offered to come in for a public hearing, something the GOP committee chairs said they would be open to after a closed-door session had taken place.

President Biden in his office

President Biden's son could be subpoenaed by House Republicans again. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Instead, he opted to make a surprise appearance outside the U.S. Capitol on the morning of his scheduled deposition, criticizing Republicans and their probe.

"They’ve invaded my privacy, attacked my wife and children," Hunter Biden said at the time. "Tried to dehumanize me and embarrass and damage my father."

He again made a surprise visit to the Capitol last week as the House Oversight Committee met to advance his contempt resolution.

