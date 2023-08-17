Hunter Biden-tied siblings could shed light on relationship between Rosemont Seneca and VP Biden’s office

A brother and sister who previously served as aides to then-Vice President Biden and have longstanding ties to Hunter Biden could be key witnesses if they were called to testify in the ongoing congressional investigations into the first family's finances due to their intimate knowledge of the inner workings of Hunter's firm and the VP's office.

Anne Marie (Person) Muldoon and Francis "Fran" Person, who worked for Joe Biden for nearly a decade dating back to 2006, kept in frequent contact with Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin, the then-president of Hunter’s now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, during their Obama-Biden administration roles using their government emails, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Both siblings also served in the White House for VP Biden at the same time for a short period in 2014 until Fran left.

Anne Marie served as a general assistant and was copied on hundreds of emails at Hunter's Rosemont Seneca from 2009 until she joined Biden’s staff as an assistant in May 2014 during the Obama administration. Her husband, Mike Muldoon, also worked at Rosemont Seneca from 2009 to 2011 before joining the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

The emails she was included on ranged from itineraries for foreign trips, including China, day-to-day schedules for Hunter and Schwerin, to coordinating invitations for events and meetings at the White House.

COMER DEMANDS NATIONAL ARCHIVES FORK OVER UNREDACTED EMAILS INVOLVING HUNTER BIDEN, UKRAINE, BURISMA

Anne Marie visited the Obama White House at least five times before she left Rosemont Seneca in 2014 to join Vice President Biden's staff, according to White House visitor logs. During her time working for Biden, Anne Marie met with Schwerin at the White House at least four times between August 2015 and June 2016, a Fox News Digital review found.

Anne Marie also met in the West Wing with James Bulger in August 2016, visitor logs show, after Bulger and Hunter formed BHR Partners, which is controlled by the state-owned Bank of China and has connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

HOUSE GOP RELEASES BANK RECORDS ON HUNTER BIDEN PAYMENTS FROM RUSSIAN, KAZAKH OLIGARCHS, TOTAL CLEARS $20M

Meanwhile, her brother Fran served as a personal aide to Biden for eight years through Biden's latter Senate years, his 2008 campaign and his vice presidency, traveling to 49 of the 50 countries Biden traveled to between 2009 and 2014, including China and Serbia.

Fran left the White House in late July 2014 for an advisory role at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina.

"Fran has been like a son to Joe and me," then-second lady Jill Biden was quoted as saying in a 2014 Politico profile piece. "For eight years, we traveled the country, shared holidays together … Fran may be leaving the office, but he will always be a part of our family."

Biden reflected on Person's tenure working for him by saying, "In times of urgency, everyone from the Secret Service to my communications and policy teams, the first guy they go to is Fran." He added, "People know that he has my ear whenever he wants it."

Less than six months later in January 2015, Fran helped launch Harves Global Entertainment, an affiliate of the China-based Harves Century Group that has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Hunter’s company held financial interests in multiple Harves affiliates, including a 5% stake with Harves Amusement Parks and ownership in Harves Sports and Entertainment, both of which fall under Harves Group, according to 2017 emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop from Schwerin.

BIDEN'S NARRATIVE ON NEVER DISCUSSING BUSINESS DEALS WITH HUNTER CONTINUES TO CRUMBLE

Fran repeated his previous claim to Fox News Digital in an email Thursday, saying that neither Hunter nor any of his associates ever owned equity in any Harves entity or affiliate, despite multiple emails from Schwerin to Hunter contradicting this claim. A recent Washington Post fact check also noted that Rosemont Seneca Advisors had "a 5 percent stake in Harves Amusement Parks and ownership in Harves Sports and Entertainment, both in China."

The Harves Entertainment website was taken down, and Fran deleted his Linkedin shortly after previous reporting last year.

"Like many similar companies in the attractions industry effected during the global pandemic, Harves Global Entertainment’s operations shut down," Fran claimed. "President Biden has never been a part of any business that I’ve conducted in any way ever."

He did not respond to Fox News Digital's questions about whether he was still involved with the Harves brand or whether the House Oversight Committee has been in contact with him about the investigation.

"It is our duty on the oversight committee to fully investigate the president’s son’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party," Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "At this point, it is a matter of national security. I believe that it is in the best interest of the American people to call anyone tied to Hunter Biden and Bo Zhang to the stand and demand answers about the coordination between CCP officials and the Biden family."

Bo Zhang, the Chinese executive who founded the Harves Group and whose father-in-law is the current Communist Party secretary of Hainan province, accompanied Fran in attending a White House holiday reception in December 2015.

Fox News Digital reported in April that Person also visited the Obama-Biden White House at least seven times between 2015 and 2016 after he left the White House to work for Harves.

Person previously told Fox News Digital the White House visits were "personal in nature" and that he was "visiting with old colleagues and friends."

HUNTER BIDEN, FORMER BIDEN AIDE INVESTED IN CHINESE COMPANY TIED TO COMMUNIST PARTY, NBA CHINA

During his time at Harves, Fran launched a failed bid for Congress in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District in 2016. While he was campaigning, Hunter and Schwerin were recruiting their business associates behind the scenes to donate thousands of dollars to Fran’s campaign, according to emails previously reported by Fox News Digital.

As a former top aide to then-Vice president Biden, Fran received an endorsement from Biden and enjoyed his presence at multiple fundraisers. During a September 2016 event in Fort Hill, South Carolina, Biden said Person has the "heart of a lion" and a "moral compass that has a true north."

Hunter and Schwerin were also simultaneously working behind the scenes to secure business deals for his company in China, Fox News previously reported.

Fran’s campaign received $2,700 each from Schwerin and Hunter, including $1,000 from then-Second Lady Jill Biden. Zhang and his mother, Jinglan Shao, the chairwoman of the China-based Harves Century Group, both maxed out to Fran's campaign with two $2,700 donations each.

HUNTER BIDEN HELPED FORMER BIDEN AIDE WITH HOUSE CAMPAIGN WHILE WORKING WITH HIS CCP-TIED BUSINESS PARTNER

The earliest email that Fox News Digital has reviewed involving Hunter Biden and the Harves Group dates back to July 2015, when Person, then the president of the Harves Group, invited him to meet Zhang and his family in China. Neither Person or Zhang have been implicated in any professional or criminal misconduct.

"Bo Zhang and his family would host us," Person wrote in the email. "They are a great family with great respect and relationships in China. Bo graduated from American Univ and is in his late 20's, and his parents own Harves Century Group of Shenyang - which is a top tier private chinese real estate development firm."

‘MONEY GUY’: THIS HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER COULD BLOW LID OFF BIDEN FAMILY'S BUSINESS DEALINGS

Person's email went on to say that Zhang is "being groomed to take over his family’s dynasty" and that the trip wasn’t about selling Biden on anything, but more about "grow[ing] that relationship," adding that "there will be plenty of big things that come down the road that we can work on."

"His mom is actually the Chairman of the company, which is unique in China," Person wrote. "They are very private, and wouldn't tell anyone about you coming. Bo's father-in-law is actually the Governor of Hainan (Chinese Hawaii), which he doesn't advertise at all."

ERIC SCHWERIN’S ROLE IN HUNTER BIDEN’S CHINESE BUSINESS DEALS COULD BE MISSING KEY IN GOP INVESTIGATIONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zhang's father-in-law, Liu Cigui, was later elected as the Communist Party secretary of the Hainan province in 2017 and is considered a "loyalist" of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It does not appear that Hunter could make the China trip that Person had pitched him on in 2015. However, multiple emails reviewed by Fox News Digital showed that Person and Zhang had met with Hunter and Schwerin after that email and discussed Harves-related business opportunities on numerous occasions In Washington, D.C..

The White House and Anne Marie did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.