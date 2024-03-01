Expand / Collapse search
House Oversight releases James Biden's deposition transcript as impeachment inquiry moves into 'next phase'

James Biden testified last week that his brother, the president, was never involved in the family's businesses

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
The House Oversight Committee released the transcript of President Biden's brother James Biden's testimony on Friday, as the panel enters its "next phase" of the impeachment inquiry. 

Fox News Digital obtained the transcript on Friday. James Biden testified before the committee last week that his brother, the president, was never involved in his family's business dealings. 

James Biden, brother of US President Joe Biden, arrives for a deposition before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on President Biden's impeachment inquiry in Washington, DC, February 21, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (Jim Watson)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday, after hearing testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their ex-business associates, said the impeachment inquiry against President Biden would move into its "next phase," and hopes hold public hearings. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

