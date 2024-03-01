House Oversight releases James Biden's deposition transcript as impeachment inquiry moves into 'next phase'

The House Oversight Committee released the transcript of President Biden's brother James Biden's testimony on Friday, as the panel enters its "next phase" of the impeachment inquiry.

Fox News Digital obtained the transcript on Friday. James Biden testified before the committee last week that his brother, the president, was never involved in his family's business dealings.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday, after hearing testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their ex-business associates, said the impeachment inquiry against President Biden would move into its "next phase," and hopes hold public hearings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.