UN rejects resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza
The United States blocked a United Nations resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, as heavy fighting continues between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Palestinian territory. More than 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side since the Oct. 7 terror attacks that started the war, while the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry claims upwards of 17,400 people have been killed by Israel.
Seventy-four House members sent a bipartisan letter to the governing boards of Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Pennsylvania, calling on all three to take immediate action to remove the president of each respective institution.
The letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, was signed by 74 House of Representatives members from both parties, and specifically calls out MIT President Sally Kornbluth, UPenn President Liz Magill, and Harvard President Claudine Gay, for failing to say if calls for the genocide of Jewish people would violate university policies during a congressional hearing Tuesday.
The letter was signed by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., and many more.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., among those who signed the letter, asked Gay, Magill and Kornbluth if calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their university's policies.
"If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment. Yes," Magill responded, later adding, "It is a context-dependent decision."
"It can be, depending on the context," Gay responded.
Kornbluth responded to the question, saying it would be considered harassment only if it's "targeted at individuals, not making public statements" and if it was "pervasive and severe."
"There is no context in which calls for the genocide of Jews are acceptable rhetoric. Their failure to unequivocally condemn calls for the systematic murder of Jews is deeply alarming. It stands in stark contrast to the principles we expect leaders of top academic institutions to uphold," the bipartisan letter states. "It is hard to imagine any Jewish or Israeli student, faculty, or staff feeling safe when presidents of your member institutions could not say that calls for the genocide of Jews would have clear consequences on your campus.
"If calls for genocide of the Jewish people are not in violation of your universities' policies, then your universities are operating under a clear double standard."
Also in the letter, House members called on the governing boards of each institution to immediately remove Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth.
The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday accused Hamas of firing rockets continuously from a designated "humanitarian zone" established in southern Gaza.
The military said that on Friday at 6 p.m., "Hamas terrorists launched numerous rockets into Israel from the designated humanitarian zone."
Four more rockets were launched at Israel from the humanitarian zone at 1:56 p.m. and 2:16 p.m., but "landed in the Gaza Strip and endangered many citizens in Gaza," according to the IDF said.
"This is further proof that Hamas exploits the IDF’s humanitarian zone for terrorist activity," it said.
The IDF released an illustration of where it claims the rocket launches came from in the humanitarian zone in the area of Muwasi.
Muwasi is a makeshift tent camp where thousands of dazed Palestinians live in squalid conditions in scattered farm fields and waterlogged dirt roads. Their numbers have swelled in recent days as people flee an Israeli military offensive in nearby areas of the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel has offered Muwasi as a solution for protecting people uprooted from their homes and seeking safety from the heavy fighting between its troops and Hamas terrorists. The United Nations and relief groups say Muwasi is a poorly planned attempt to impose a solution for people who have been displaced, and they are dubious of the safety guarantee, since Israeli airstrikes have targeted other areas where the army ordered people to go.
The Israel Defense Forces announced that soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip found weaponry and ammunition hidden inside school classrooms.
The military released video showing troops with the 551st Division on Friday discover a sniper rifle and ammunition hidden inside a teddy bear at one of the schools.
At another nearby school, the IDF said soldiers found weaponry hidden in classrooms, some concealed in UNRWA bags. UNRWA is the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees.
"The Hamas terrorist organization is using children's games to conceal weapons, while deliberately putting the children of Gaza at risk. Throughout the war, weapons were found hidden in children's items and play areas including in a girl's backpack, under children's beds, in schools, and in playgrounds," the IDF said in a statement.
Earlier, the IDF said troops engaged with a terrorist cell in the area of a school in Shuja'iyya. The military said all the terrorists were killed. After the firefight, soldiers searched the school and found a number of AK-47 rifles, grenades and ammunition inside the classrooms, according to the Israeli military.
Ever since Hamas terrorists carried out a brutal massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, President Biden and his White House team have been pushing for a post-war configuration that involves the Palestinian Authority (PA) – the body that governs Palestinians in parts of the West Bank – extending its authority into the now war-ravaged enclave.
In responses as recently as last week, however, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against such an idea, pointing out that the PA – headed by Mahmoud Abbas and dominated by his political party Fatah – is no different from Hamas, a rival Palestinian faction with an extreme Jihadist ideology whose charter calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.
The differing opinions of the Palestinian body, considered to be the legitimate representatives of the Palestinian people, are stark and could ultimately put Jerusalem and Washington on a collision course when the time comes for implementing future options for Gaza, the West Bank and ultimately Israeli-Palestinian peace.
"The endgame of both the PA and Hamas is to destroy the State of Israel, and the only real difference between them is how to do this," Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, told Fox News Digital.
While Hamas believes in armed resistance, the PA instead "manipulates the international community with the ideas and the slogans of a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians," said Michael. "When you look closer at the PA’s terminology, however, it refuses to accept that Israel will be a nation-state for the Jews, yet it demands that Palestine will be a state only for Palestinians."
Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority president, cast blame on the United States for the "bloodshed" of children in the Gaza Strip after the U.S. vetoed a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
"The president has described the American position as aggressive and immoral, a flagrant violation of all humanitarian principles and values, and holds the United States responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and elderly people in the Gaza Strip," said a statement from Abbas's office released Saturday, AFP reported.
U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood had criticized the resolution and the UN Security Council for failing to condemn the Oct. 7 attack on Israel nor acknowledge Israel's right to defend itself.
The failed cease-fire resolution was led by United Arab Emirates and had nearly 100 co-sponsors, according to UAE deputy ambassador Mohamed Abushaha.
“What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?” Abushaha said after the vote. “Indeed, what is the message we are sending civilians across the world who may find themselves in similar situations?”
The United States stood up to dozens of nations and almost every other member of the United Nations Security Council and vetoed a resolution Friday that called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining. The Biden administration has supported Israel's war to eradicate Hamas amid intensifying international pressure to condemn Israel for civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.
U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood called the resolution “imbalanced” and criticized the council after the vote for its failure to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which the terrorist group killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, or to acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself. He declared that halting military action would allow Hamas to continue to rule Gaza and “only plant the seeds for the next war.”
“Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution,” Wood said before the vote. “For that reason, while the United States strongly supports a durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate cease-fire.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., criticized Harvard University President Claudine Gay after she apologized for remarks made on antisemitism during a congressional hearing Tuesday.
In an interview with The Harvard Crimson published Thursday, Gay apologized for her remarks before Congress earlier in the week, saying "I am sorry…Words matter."
"When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret," Gay said. "I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures.
"What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged," added Gay. "Substantively, I failed to convey what is my truth."
Stefanik, however, isn't taking her apology seriously.
"No, Dr. Gay. You were given an opportunity to speak your truth. And you did. Not once. Not twice Not 5x. Not 10x I asked you 17x(!!!) in the hearing about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates @Harvard code of conduct. You spoke your truth under oath 17x. And the world heard it," Stefanik posted on X.
