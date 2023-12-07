Former Miss World 'so ashamed' to have been a part of women's organizations silent on Hamas atrocities

Former Miss Israel and Miss World Linor Abargil expressed outrage over international women's groups refusing to outright condemn Hamas' brutal sexual violence against Israeli women.

Abargil, a rape survivor, told "America's Newsroom" Thursday she feels "so ashamed" to have been involved with organizations like the United Nations.

"25 years ago when I promoted my film ‘Brave Miss World,’ which was on Netflix for like 10 years, it was an Emmy nomination, it has, you know, people watching it from all over the world – and I felt the U.N. were supporting me and believed me. They didn't ask for any investigation then."

"But today I feel so ashamed that I was a part of this organization and any other women organization that are so silent and didn't condemn Hamas even once except one time on Friday evening when they say in the same sentence that they were alarmed by what happened to the Israeli woman by the sexual assault. And then in the same sentence, they say that they are very worried about Palestinian woman and that we have to have a cease-fire," she continued.

Abargil took the podium at U.N. headquarters in New York City Monday to slam women's organizations for putting politics over the inhumane actions of Hamas.

"The truth will be revealed, we will not forget them, and we will ensure that the world will not forget them. We will be the voice taken from them," she said at the event.

"It's not about political. It's not about free Palestine. It's not about which side you are on the map," she added on Thursday. "To use rape as an act of war is unbearable. I mean, what happened to humanity? You know, there is a lot of my friends. So it's very hard for me to speak about it."

"I'm telling you, I'm speechless," said Abargil.

Several top women's organizations have been largely silent on Hamas' crimes against women, and many have yet to speak up after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., was accused of downplaying Hamas terrorists’ sexual violence against Israeli women.

On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called out Jayapal and the women's groups, including Planned Parenthood and Women's March, for refusing to speak out against war crimes.

Women's organizations including the Independent Women's Forum, Feminists for Life of America and Concerned Women for America rebuked Jayapal for her comments.

Many other women’s groups have remained stone silent. FOX News Digital reached out to over 20 other prominent women’s organizations that did not respond.

