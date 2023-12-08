'Squad' Dems double down on 'genocide' accusations against Israel, say IDF is 'targeting civilians'

Israeli forces killed the local commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade and arrested suspected Palestinian militants during a raid on the West Bank on Friday, officials said. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, formed in late 2000, is recognized as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.

Israeli undercover forces secretly entered the Faraa refugee camp, a stronghold of terror activity, near the northern town of Tubas on Friday morning and set up sniper positions on top of buildings, residents said.

The undercover operation ultimately resulted in a firefight with local gunmen that left six Palestinians killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry revealed the dead included the founder of the Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party.

The operation in the West Bank comes as Israel continues its war with Hamas in Gaza, days after a cease-fire temporarily ended.