'Squad' Dems double down on 'genocide' accusations against Israel, say IDF is 'targeting civilians'

"Squad" Democrats gathered on Capitol Hill Thursday to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, doubling down on accusations that Israel is targeting civilians and committing "genocide."
Israeli forces killed the local commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade and arrested suspected Palestinian militants during a raid on the West Bank on Friday, officials said. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, formed in late 2000, is recognized as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
Israeli undercover forces secretly entered the Faraa refugee camp, a stronghold of terror activity, near the northern town of Tubas on Friday morning and set up sniper positions on top of buildings, residents said.
The undercover operation ultimately resulted in a firefight with local gunmen that left six Palestinians killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry revealed the dead included the founder of the Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party.
The operation in the West Bank comes as Israel continues its war with Hamas in Gaza, days after a cease-fire temporarily ended.
Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari announced Friday that troops yesterday “destroyed buildings including terrorist infrastructures that were used for Hamas military activity at Al-Azhar University in the Rimal neighborhood of the Gaza Strip.
“Enemy infrastructures were located in the university complex, among them, an underground route that leaves the university yard and continues to a school about a kilometer from it,” Hagari wrote in a post on X. “In addition, many explosive devices, rocket parts, launchers, explosives operating systems and a variety of technological devices were located and transferred to an intelligence investigation.”
Hagari shared one image appearing to show paint buckets filled with grenades that were recovered from the area.
“The findings on the ground show that the terrorist organization Hamas used the university building for the purpose of fighting against our forces,” he said.
“In addition, IDF reserve fighters from the 14th Brigade raided the observation post of the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of the Shati Hospital, in the post they found about 200 radios and dozens of cameras,” Hagari also said.
The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that "450+ targets were struck by IDF ground, aerial and naval forces in Gaza" in the last 24 hours.
It added that Israeli Air Force jets "neutralized numerous terrorists in a series of precise strikes" and "killed many Hamas terrorists in Khan Younis, under the direction of the 7th Brigade."
The IDF has been increasingly active in Khan Younis this week in an effort to track down Hamas' Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar.
The U.S. embassy in Baghdad was attacked by several rockets on Friday morning that caused minor material damage but no casualties, U.S. and Iraqi officials said.
Explosions were heard near the embassy in the capital city of Iraq at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Friday. An embassy spokesperson then confirmed the U.S. Embassy was attacked by two salvos of rocket, adding: "Assessments are ongoing, but there are no reported casualties on the Embassy compound."
Friday’s attack included 14 Katyusha rockets, some of which struck near one of the embassy’s gates while others fell in the river, according to an Iraqi security official.
The attack was confirmed by a U.S. military official who said the multi-rocket attack was launched at U.S. and Coalition forces in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies.
The attack is the first such attack on the U.S. Embassy since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, which has escalated tensions in the region. Various militia groups have attacked U.S. forces throughout Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began two months ago.
The Israeli town of Sderot marked the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, with soldiers gathering to sing songs and remember the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack that plunged the Jewish state into war with Hamas.
Soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces were seen gathering by a large menorah in the city to start eight-days of celebrations as they prayed to start the Jewish holiday.
“After what happened on Oct. 7 in this area, we in Sderot, and probably Israel, want to bring the light to the world,” Sderot Deputy Mayor Ofir Asulin told Fox News.
The city sits near the Gaza Strip and was one of the locations targeted by Hamas, including a gun battle at a local police station.
During the fight, 30 terrorists were killed along with 12 police officers.
"Squad" Democrats gathered on Capitol Hill to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza on Thursday, doubling down on accusations that Israel is targeting civilians and committing "genocide."
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., held the press conference alongside Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. They also invited members of the Doctors Without Borders organization, which provides humanitarian aid in Gaza. Bush had vicious words for Israel during her opening remarks.
"When we hear genocidal rhetoric, when we witness devastation and mass murder, when we finance the bombs being dropped, when we intentionally disregard the suffering, we allow the people we represent to be complicit in mass atrocities," Bush said.
"And let me be clear about what's happening: These are war crimes. The targeting of civilians is a war crime; the targeting of medical facilities is a war crime, the starvation and withholding of water and electricity is a war crime; the collective punishment of 2.3 million people is a war crime, and we refuse to be silent," she added as Omar and Tlaib nodded in agreement.
Israel, meanwhile, gave civilians in the Gaza Strip warnings and urged them to evacuate war zones ahead of strikes targeting Hamas's terror infrastructure. While many Palestinian civilians have died during the war, the Biden administration has defended Israel's right to self-defense, noting that civilian deaths, while tragic, are a result of "the nature of conflict."
The "Squad" trio has already faced heavy criticism for their incendiary rhetoric around the Israel-Hamas war. Tlaib herself was censured in the House of Representatives in November after she defended a chant calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.
Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.
