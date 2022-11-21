Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift makes historic run at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé go head-to-head with six nominations each at the 50th annual American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bad Bunny leads all artists with eight total nods. Lionel Richie will be honored with the Icon Award, Carrie Underwood takes the stage and P!NK will perform a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Covered by: Tracy Wright

12Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Taylor Swift makes history at AMAs, wins fan-voted artist of the year amid Eras Tour ticket fiasco

Taylor Swift makes history at AMAs, wins fan-voted artist of the year amid Eras Tour ticket fiasco

Taylor Swift holds top spot with most awards won at American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift made history at the American Music Awards Sunday, becoming the first artist to earn 40 wins at the 50th annual show.

The "Anti-Hero" singer took home six awards from six nominations, including favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album and favorite female country artist.

"You know, in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade proceeding that, and I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, wanted to hear lots of music that I would make," she said while accepting the award for artist of the year. "You encourage me."

Swift extended her run as the artist with the most American Music Awards, with Michael Jackson following in second place with 26 wins and Whitney Houston with 22 trophies to her name.

Click here to read more about all of the winners from the AMAs.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Lionel Richie receives icon award after dueling piano medley by Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth

Lionel Richie receives icon award after dueling piano medley by Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth

Lionel Richie receives icon award at American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Lionel Richie praised Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth for a rousing piano tribute of his greatest hits while receiving the icon award at the American Music Awards Sunday.

Richie told aspiring artists, “God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few."

He was honored for his decades of contributions to the industry with an introduction from Smokey Robinson, and performances including Melissa Etheridge, Jimmie Allen and Dustin Lynch.

Click here to see more of the red carpet fashions from the AMAs.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Taylor Swift wins favorite music video at AMAs 2022

Taylor Swift wins favorite music video at AMAs 2022

Taylor Swift wins another trophy at American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift nabbed her fifth of six nominations at the American Music Awards Sunday for "All Too Well: The Short Film."

Swift thanked Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien before praising the "entire crew that worked with us on this. I’m so proud of it, I’m so happy you like it, too. This is so special and wonderful."

The "Anti-Hero" singer skipped the AMAs red carpet, but wore a gold sequined jumpsuit for the show in Los Angeles.

It was Swift's first appearance post Ticketmaster saga where fans called out the site for entirely selling out of tickets for her "Eras Tour" during the presale despite allegedly holding reserved tickets for a regular sale scheduled days later. 

Posted by Tracy Wright

Olivia Newton-John honored by P!nk with emotional performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

Olivia Newton-John honored by P!nk with emotional performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

P!nk sings 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in honor of Olivia Newton-John (Getty Images)

P!nk hit all the right notes while singing "Hopelessly Devote to You" during a tribute performance to late singer Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia died in August after battling cancer for 30 years.

Melissa Etheridge introduced the singer to the AMAs stage after praising Newton-John for her strength.

P!nk received a standing ovation for the moving rendition of the ballad from the 1978 movie, "Grease."

Click here to see more from the American Music Awards.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Taylor Swift wins favorite pop album award, thanks Blake Lively and Miles Teller

Taylor Swift wins favorite pop album award, thanks Blake Lively and Miles Teller

Taylor Swift wins award at AMAs (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift thanked Blake Lively and Miles Teller while picking up the favorite pop album trophy at the American Music Awards.

Lively directed her best pal in the music video "I Bet You Think About Me" from "Red (Taylor's Version)."

"I want to take a moment to thank someone who directed," Swift said. "Blake Lively, and the incredible Miles Teller and his gorgeous wife."

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, crash the wedding in the video.

She added, "To the fans. I cannot thank you enough, this is so special."

Taylor is embattled with fans and Ticketmaster as of late after her "Eras Tour" was oversold during pre-sales and regular ticket sales were canceled completely.

Click here to see who walked the red carpet at the AMAs.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Carrie Underwood flies above the crowd during aerial performance

Carrie Underwood flies above the crowd during aerial performance

Carrie Underwood flies in the sky (Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood soared high into the crowd at the Microsoft Theater during an acrobatic performance.

The 39-year-old country singer sported an '80s inspired jumpsuit as she maneuvered through the air before landing safely on the ground.

Click here for more 2022 AMAs fashion.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Missy Elliott performs with Anitta at the American Music Awards

Missy Elliott performs with Anitta at the American Music Awards

Missy Elliott and Anitta dance on stage at American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Missy Elliott performed on Sunday at the American Music Awards with Brazilian singer Anitta.

Elliott rocked a sparkling Versace jacket with a matching shirt and slacks, while Anitta opted for a black velour catsuit.

Read more about the 2022 AMAs nominees here.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Machine Gun Kelly slams 'community' while picking up award for favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly slams 'community' while picking up award for favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly on red carpet at American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly called out the rock community for their lack of support while accepting the award for favorite rock artist at the American Music Awards Sunday.

Standing tall while while wearing a purple suit with long spikes attached, MGK joked, "I just want to say, I'm petitioning for larger mic stands next time. This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in."

He added, "Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I'm the rocket man."

Click here to see more fashion from the 2022 AMAs.

Posted by Tracy Wright

P!nk roller skates into Microsoft Theater to open American Music Awards

P!nk roller skates into Microsoft Theater to open American Music Awards

P!nk sings on stage at the American Music Awards (Getty Images)

P!nk opened the American Music Awards on roller skates with an exciting performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday.

The 43-year-old singer rocked a blue letterman jacket with pink stuffed animals on her sleeves while performing on stage.

Click here to see more fashion from the 2022 AMAs.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards

Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards

P!nk wore a glittering lightning bolt dress on AMAs red carpet (Getty Images)

P!nk simply sparkled on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday ahead of her tribute to the late iconic singer Olivia Newton-John.

Carrie Underwood sparkled wearing a Tony Ward gown, while Meghan Trainor rocked a custom Costello suit covered in Barbie pink sequins.

Wayne Brady hosts the star-studded ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder is among the many performers.

Click here to see more best-dressed stars from the 50th annual AMAs.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Taylor Swift wins three AMAs; Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen nab two trophies ahead of awards

Taylor Swift wins three AMAs; Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen nab two trophies ahead of awards

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé win American Music Awards ahead of AMAs (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé are already winners at the 2022 American Music Awards.

During a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream on Sunday ahead of the live telecast, the "Anti-Hero" singer picked up the favorite female country artist award, favorite female pop artist award and favorite country album award for "Red (Taylor's Version.)"

Beyoncé won the favorite female R&B artist trophy along with favorite R&B album for her "Renaissance" catalog, and Bad Bunny earned the favorite male Latin artist award in addition to Latin album for his "Un Verano Sin Ti."

To read more about the 2022 AMAs, click here.

Posted by Tracy Wright

Taylor Swift nominated, Wayne Brady hosting, Carrie Underwood performing and what else to know

Taylor Swift nominated, Wayne Brady hosting, Carrie Underwood performing and what else to know

Carrie Underwood, Wayne Brady and Taylor Swift ahead of AMAs 2022 (Getty Images)

The American Music Awards are here. 

As one of the award shows completely decided by fan votes, the AMA Awards are sure to give viewers what they want and more.

With a new host taking the stage, incredible performers lined up, record-breaking nominees and touching tributes, this year's show is sure to deliver. 

Following Bad Bunny with six nominations are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake, all of whom are nominated for artist of the year, alongside Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.

Click here to read everything you need to know about the 2022 AMA Awards. 

Posted by Tracy Wright

Live Coverage begins here