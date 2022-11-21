AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift makes historic run at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift makes history at AMAs, wins fan-voted artist of the year amid Eras Tour ticket fiasco

Taylor Swift made history at the American Music Awards Sunday, becoming the first artist to earn 40 wins at the 50th annual show.

The "Anti-Hero" singer took home six awards from six nominations, including favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album and favorite female country artist.

"You know, in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade proceeding that, and I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, wanted to hear lots of music that I would make," she said while accepting the award for artist of the year. "You encourage me."

Swift extended her run as the artist with the most American Music Awards, with Michael Jackson following in second place with 26 wins and Whitney Houston with 22 trophies to her name.

Click here to read more about all of the winners from the AMAs.