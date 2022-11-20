Go Back
    AMAs 2022 red carpet: Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards

    Wayne Brady hosts star-studded American Music Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder performs.

  • P!nk sparkles wearing a glittering lighting bolt dress ahead of performance at the 2022 American Music Awards.
    P!nk sparkles wearing a glittering lighting bolt dress ahead of performance at the 2022 American Music Awards.
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images
  • P!nk poses with her family at the American Music Awards in LA
    Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk have a family night at American Music Awards.
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images
  • Gavin Rossdale arrives in style at the American Music Awards 2022.
    Gavin Rossdale arrives in style at the American Music Awards 2022.
    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
  • Country star Dustin Lynch sports a crimson colored suit with black shirt and hat
    Country singer Dustin Lynch rocks a shiny red suit at the American Music Awards
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
  • Dove Cameron wears monochrome outfit for AMAs
    Dove Cameron rocked a white crop top with a flowing black skirt at the American Music Awards.
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
