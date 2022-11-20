Move Back
AMAs 2022 red carpet: Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards
Wayne Brady hosts star-studded American Music Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder performs.
- P!nk sparkles wearing a glittering lighting bolt dress ahead of performance at the 2022 American Music Awards.read more
- Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk have a family night at American Music Awards.read more
- Gavin Rossdale arrives in style at the American Music Awards 2022.read more
- Country singer Dustin Lynch rocks a shiny red suit at the American Music Awardsread more
- Dove Cameron rocked a white crop top with a flowing black skirt at the American Music Awards.read more
