South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial to resume with SLED agent's testimony
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is charged with the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
incoming update…
One detective who testified in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial claimed there was no visible blood on him the night his son and wife were tragically shot and killed in the family's hunting lodge back in 2021.
But Fox Nation host Nancy Grace was quick to note that, although there may not have been enough blood on him visible to the naked eye, further testing revealed otherwise on "Fox & Friends Weekend."
"I see where the defense is headed, because when you look at Alex Murdaugh, the night of the murders, when the SLED South Carolina law enforcement division and other law enforcement got there, it looked like he was wearing a clean shirt, a clean T-shirt, although he was sweating profusely, but there was no sweat on the shirt," Grace told Will Cain on Sunday.
"But then when you take the shirt for testing under a microscope, there appears to be very fine blood spatter, which is invisible to the naked eye, and that's why we do ballistics and blood spatter test," she continued. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son Paul on June 7, 2021, at the family's "Moselle" estate.
Grace suggested that a Snapchat video that prosecutors mentioned in pre-trial motions could hold the key to the missing moments ahead of Paul's death. The Snapchat video has yet to be made public but is expected to presented by prosecutors at Murdaugh's trial.
Alex Murdaugh's youngest son Paul sent his friends a Snapchat video shortly before his murder — and it is a key piece of evidence in the state's case against him, South Carolina prosecutors revealed in a pretrial court filing.
"Amongst other things, critical to the case is a video sent out to several friends at approximately 7:56 p.m. on the night of the murders," wrote Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters in a petition to secure the attendance of a Snapchat witness. "The contents of this video is important to proving the State's case in chief."
It's the first time the video has been mentioned publicly by prosecutors, who have been tightlipped about the evidence they have against the scion of the once-powerful legal dynasty. In the filing, the prosecutor asked Judge Clifton Newman to sign an order requiring a Snapchat representative to testify at the Colleton County trial.
"The witness, Snapchat Inc Custodian of Records, of Santa Monica, California, is a material witness because in a search warrant return, Snapchat provided records belonging to one of the victims in this case," Waters wrote in the petition. "Because this video was provided by Snapchat, a Snapchat custodian is required to testify in person that the video is a true and accurate record kept in the normal course of business activity."
The documents do not indicate what is shown on the Snapchat video.
Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr. — the lone surviving son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer and accused killer Alex Murdaugh. Buster grew up with his younger brother Paul on a sprawling 1,700-acre hunting farm, known as Moselle, in Islandton, South Carolina.
Buster lives with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, both 26, and their beloved golden retriever, Miller, in a modest one-bedroom Hilton Head Island condominium. It’s unclear when Buster and White began dating — but she accompanied him to the joint funeral of Paul and Maggie, according to a source.
Buster attended University of South Carolina Law School alongside White. He was allegedly kicked out in his second semester for plagiarism, the Wall Street Journal reported. Alex paid an attorney $60,000 to try to get Buster readmitted, according to FitsNews.
The news site also reported that Buster attended the annual South Carolina Association for Justice convention on Hilton Head in August with his attorney uncle, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV.
Buster was named as a defendant in the Mallory Beach death suit for allegedly letting his brother Paul, who was underage, use his ID to buy alcohol for the doomed boating trip.
He has since settled the suit.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, the once powerful scion of a South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the slayings of his wife and son.
Prosecutors say Alex gunned down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their troubled 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
The Murdaughs, a prominent Democratic family, wielded enormous judicial and political power for nearly a century. A comprehensive timeline details the events that contributed to their downfall.
But the family’s dominance began to wane after Paul was criminally charged for a deadly 2019 boat wreck that triggered a series of lawsuits and threatened to expose his father’s financial schemes.
The accident set in motion a spiral of destruction that has stained the family’s legacy.
Barry McRoy, of Colleton County fire and rescue, testified Jan. 26 that Paul and Maggie Murdaugh had devastating injuries.
"That is the body of Paul, and he is laying facedown at the entrance to the utility room at the kennels," said McRoy, describing a crime scene photo. "You can see there is substantial damage to his head. There’s a lot of blood and there appears to be hisbrain down there by his ankles.”
In another crime scene photo, McRoy described Maggie's injuries after she'd been shot at least four times. "She had a hole in her head to where you could actually see inside of her head,” he said.
During the graphic testimony, Murdaugh bowed his head and rocked back and forth in distress.
McRoy said he didn't bother checking the pulses of Paul and Maggie because their wounds were clearly "incompatible with life."
After prosecutors wrapped up their direct examination of McRoy, Murdaugh removed his reading glasses and wiped his eyes with a tissue.
McRoy said he had met Murdaugh "on a professional basis" before encountering him at the scene of the double murder when he had to do "depositions and such with his law firm."
Eleven seconds of drone footage was released to the public on Friday, one day after it was shown to a South Carolina jury during Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial in Colleton County court.
The footage shows the Murdaugh family’s sprawling Moselle estate, where Alex’s wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were executed in June 2021.
Murdaugh is accused of gunning down his troubled son and his wife on June 7, 2021, near the dog kennels on their sprawling 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina. Prosecutors say he used a shotgun to blow off his son's head, which was "severed" from his body, according to court papers.
Maggie was shot with a semiautomatic rifle five times — including in the back of the head — and died about 30 yards from her son, court papers allege.
Since their deaths, Murdaugh, 54, has been disbarred and disgraced as he has been linked to several other deaths in the community, and an alleged failed attempt to take his own life.
Alex Murdaugh broke down in sobs in an an interview with SLED agents three days after his wife, Maggie Murdaugh and his son, Paul Murdaugh, were shot to death.
Special agent David Owens asked Alex about his marriage. "Very good, as good as it could possibly be," he replied.
The only issue they ever fought about was the length they stayed at his in-laws, he said.
“She was a wonderful wife, she was a great mother," he gushed before dissolving into tears. "She didn’t work. She always said it was her job, because she was privileged enough not to work, she was going to make sure she took care of me and the boys. She took care of everything. She did absolutely everything.”
The videotaped interview was played for jurors Monday in the Colleton County Courthouse.
Prosecutors say Alex used two different guns to fatally shoot Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, to prevent his expansive financial crimes from coming to light.
He described his son as a "wonderful" child in the interview but said he was irresponsible, especially with "guns" and "boats."
"He would leave anything anywhere," Alex told the investigators of his son. Alex said he bought each of his sons a .300 Blackout rifle.
Paul lost his rifle and often used his brother Buster Murdaugh's to hunt hogs. Alex said he was pretty sure he had replaced Paul's lost .300 Blackout but couldn't say for sure.
Creighton Waters, lead prosecutor for the South Carolina Attorney's Office, has argued that Alex allegedly used Buster's .300 Blackout rifle to shoot Paul to death.
He allegedly used an assault rifle to execute Maggie. Alex's defense lawyers have argued that their client is innocent and the crime scene indicates there were two shooters, not one.
During an interview with investigators June 10, 2021, Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears after he was asked about finding his wife and son shot to death.
“I know you saw a traumatic picture I know it’s not easy, I know it’s hard," an investigator can be heard saying as Alex sobs hysterically.
"It's just so bad, I did him so bad," Murdaugh appears to say through tears.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters paused the video Monday in court and asked the witness, SLED special agent Jeff Croft, what Alex said.
"It's just so bad, I did him so bad," the agent repeated. Alex appeared to mouth from the defense table, "I didn't say that." His attorneys did not object.
SLED investigators did not ask any follow up questions after the puzzling statement.
Earlier in the interview, Croft questioned Alex about his timeline the night of the murders.
"The last time that you saw Paul and Maggie was when you all were eating supper?" the agent asked.
"Yes, sir," Alex replied.
Waters said in opening statements that Paul Murdaugh took a cellphone video at the dog kennels at 8:44 p.m., and Alex and Maggie Murdaugh's voices can be heard on the recording.
Prosecutors have yet to play the critical video in court. The mother and son's phones went dark at about 8:50 p.m.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is the fallen scion of a local legal dynasty in South Carolina. He is accused in the double slaying of his youngest son Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52, in June 2021.
Since their murders, he has been disbarred and linked to several mysterious deaths in the community.
He’s also charged in a failed murder-suicide in September, 2021. Prosecutors allege he hired a former client, Curtis Edward Smith, to shoot him so his older son, Buster, would get a $10 million life insurance payout.
State prosecutors suggested that Alex shot his son and wife over mounting debts and fear his decades-long corruption schemes would be exposed.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced in December a fresh indictment accusing Alex of nine counts of tax evasion for failing to report $6,954,639 of illegally earned income between 2011 and 2019.
Alex is being held without bond and his financial assets have been frozen.
Live Coverage begins here