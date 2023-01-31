South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial to resume with SLED agent's testimony

Snapchat video is strongest evidence in Alex Murdaugh trial: Nancy Grace

One detective who testified in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial claimed there was no visible blood on him the night his son and wife were tragically shot and killed in the family's hunting lodge back in 2021.

But Fox Nation host Nancy Grace was quick to note that, although there may not have been enough blood on him visible to the naked eye, further testing revealed otherwise on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"I see where the defense is headed, because when you look at Alex Murdaugh, the night of the murders, when the SLED South Carolina law enforcement division and other law enforcement got there, it looked like he was wearing a clean shirt, a clean T-shirt, although he was sweating profusely, but there was no sweat on the shirt," Grace told Will Cain on Sunday.

"But then when you take the shirt for testing under a microscope, there appears to be very fine blood spatter, which is invisible to the naked eye, and that's why we do ballistics and blood spatter test," she continued. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son Paul on June 7, 2021, at the family's "Moselle" estate.

Grace suggested that a Snapchat video that prosecutors mentioned in pre-trial motions could hold the key to the missing moments ahead of Paul's death. The Snapchat video has yet to be made public but is expected to presented by prosecutors at Murdaugh's trial.