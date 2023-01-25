South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial begins with opening statements

Alex Murdaugh's attorney, South Carolina Sen. Dick Harpootlian begins opening statements

Dick Harpootlian begins his closing statements by telling the jurors Waters was stating “theories” and “conjecture.”

“This is Alex Murdaugh. Alex was the loving father of Paul and the loving husband of Maggie. You’re not going to hear a single witness that say[s] that their relationships … were anything other than loving.”

He added that the prosecutors’ case is “not believable.”

“Executed. Executed. Why? This is going to be interesting, because we don’t know why. He doesn’t know why,” Harpootlian said.

Murdaugh left the home at 9:06, and returned at 10:01 on the night of the murders.

Harpootlian adds that Murdaugh then gave police the password to open Maggie's cell phone.

"And we also know at 9:06 ... that phone is being thrown on the side of the road almost a half-mile away." That, he said, "is magic. That is inexplicable."

He later adds: "The facts are what matter here. The facts."

He then alludes to footage showing Murdaugh's interactions with investigators:

“When you hear those questions on the video tapes on the night. He’s found his wife and son brutally butchered … he’s hysterical.”

“Why is it September 2022 before they charge him? Harpootlian later adds. “They decided that night he did it.”

He adds: “Whether he’d been down to the dog pens that night or not, doesn’t matter. Really doesn’t matter.”

"He didn't do it. He is presumed innocent ... When you look at him, you have to believe he is innocent. He didn't do it," Harpootlian later tells the jurors. "That's so difficult to do. I get it."

"There’s no direct evidence. There’s no eyewitness,” Harpootlian goes on. “There’s no forensic evidence tying him to the crime. None."