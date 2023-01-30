South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continues for Day 4
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is charged with the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
SLED special agent Jeff Croft displayed for jurors the .300 Blackout rifle that prosecutors allege Alex Murdaugh used to shoot his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, at least four times.
It was the only gun that investigators found on the property that could shoot .300 Blackout rounds. It belongs to Paul's older brother, Buster Murdaugh.
Croft told jurors the rifle also has a “thermal scope which can be used for shooting in the dark.”
Paul was shot twice with a shotgun.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters also had Croft show jurors the 12-gauge shotguns that were retrieved from Alex's gun room the day after the double murder.
Alex's attorneys repeatedly objected to the weapons coming into evidence.
"There's no evidence linking these guns to the crime," Dick Harpootlian said. Judge Clifton Newman overruled the objections.
SLED special agent Jeff Croft says he went to the main residence of the Murdaugh's sprawling hunting property the morning after the June 7, 2021, murders.
He narrated his body camera footage for jurors.
When he arrived at the property, he found spent .300 Blackout shell casings outside the exterior door of the gunroom, which prosecutors say matched the casings found near Maggie Murdaugh's body.
Maggie was hit at least four times with an assault rifle, while her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, was gunned down with a shotgun.
Inside the gun room he found Buster's .300 Blackout rifle -- the only weapon of dozens found at the property that could shoot .300 Blackout rounds, Croft testified.
He was also looking for a 12 gauge shotgun because 12 gauge shell casings were found near Paul's body. He did not find one.
Alex's former law partners, Mark Ball, Ronnie Crosby and Lee Cope were present during Croft's visit.
Alex's brother John Marvin Murdaugh and attorney Chris Wilson of Bamber Legal were also there, Croft testified.
SLED special agent Jeff Croft told jurors Monday that he interviewed Paul Murdaugh's good friend, Rogan Gibson, June 8, 2021, the morning after the murders.
Gibson showed Croft the communications he had with Paul minutes before he was shot to death. At 8:44 p.m., Paul called Gibson.
Gibson's dog was in the Murdaugh dog kennels, and they were discussing a possible problem with his tail, according to earlier testimony.
Gibson sent Paul a text at 8:49 p.m. “See if you can get a good picture of it," Gibson wrote. "[She] wants to send it to a girl we know that’s a vet. Tell him to sit and stay and he shouldn’t move around too much.”
But Paul didn't respond. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters argued in opening statements that he was likely already dead. Gibson called Paul 9:10 p.m., 9:29 p.m., 9:42 p.m. and 10:08 p.m.
At 9:58 p.m., he texted Paul, "Yo."
He also sent Maggie a text at 9:34 p.m., "Tell Paul to call me."
About 15 minutes after Alex Murdaugh hysterically called 911 at 10:06 p.m. to report that his wife and son were shot, he called Gibson, according to Croft.
There were missed calls on Gibson's phone from Alex at 10:21 p.m., 10:24 p.m., 10:25 and 10:30 p.m., Croft testified.
Judge Clifton Newman read a note from the jury after a 10-minute break.
"“Your Honor, will you please inform the audience that the identity of each is to remain anonymous,” Clifton read.
"The audience is reminded," he added look at the packed gallery of spectators -- including Alex Murdaugh's son, Buster, sister Lynn Murdaugh Goette and brother John Alvin Murdaugh.
When the jury was called back into Colleton County courtroom, the judge informed them that "I have addressed your concerns."
The state then called senior SLED special agent Jeff Croft -- the 10th witness to take the stand.
Testimony of Melinda Worley, the SLED special agent who oversaw crime scene collection, wrapped up after an intense cross-examination by Alex Murdaugh's lawyer Dick Harpootlian.
Worley conceded that there could have been two shooters and that the preservation of the crime scene was not to her standards.
Harpootlian also questioned why she didn't pursue an analysis of a possible footprint found on the back of Maggie Murdaugh's calf after showing her a photograph. She said she wasn't made aware of it for weeks, and investigators only took a single image.
During the questioning, Worley was visibly uncomfortable.
Prosecutor Savanna Goude asked a few follow up questions on redirect.
"The defense shows us dirt on the back of Maggie's leg, do we even know if that’s a shoe print?" Goude asked.
"No," she replied.
Dick Harpootlian Monday grilled the SLED special agent who oversaw evidence collection at the crime scene after the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.
“Wasn’t his brain laying at his feet?” Harpootlian asked Worley.
“It was beside his left leg,” she replied. Paul's bloody footprints were found near his body likely when he stumbled toward the door of the feedroom after the first shotgun blast.
The second shot blew off his head. "His brain flew out," Harpootlian said. "There's hair and blood and pieces of skull in the ceiling around him."
Harpootlian asked Melinda Worley, a tire and shoe impression expert, whether a deputy's bloody footprint found near Paul's body was "preservation of the scene to your standards?"
"Not exactly, no," she replied. The bloody footprint that didn't belong to Paul likely came from a deputy on the scene.
"Do you know what other evidence they may have destroyed?" Harpootlian asked of Colleton County deputies, who were the first responders on the scene.
"I have no idea," she answered.
Harpootlian also confronted her with a photo that showed what may have been a footprint on Maggie's calf.
He questioned why there was only one photo of this, and there's no scale indicating the impression's size.
"This was not done according to procedure?" asked Harpootlian.
"I did not know about this on the scene," she replied before acknowledging she was present at the crime scene when the photograph was taken. At the time, no one appreciated that it was a footwear impression, she said.
Worley added that even if she had multiple photos of the suspected footprint, she wouldn't have been able to "attribute it to a type of footwear."
The witness also conceded that Alex's white T-shirt was not completely clean and had what appeared to be dirt smudges.
Dick Harpootlian suggested Monday that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's own evidence suggested there were two shooters who fatally shot Paul and Maggie.
During cross-examination of Melinda Worley, the special agent who oversaw evidence collection at the murder scene, Harpootlian asked her a series of questions about her bullet trajectory analysis.
Maggie was shot with an assault rifle and Paul with a shotgun -- but prosecutors contend Alex was the only shooter.
"Is it possible there were two shooters?" asked Harpootlian.
"It indicated there was movement," she replied, suggesting that the same shooter could have changed position.
"One explanation would be movement, one would be two shooters?" Harpootlian pressed.
“Not the only one,” answered Worley, who appeared nervous, before agreeing that it was possible there was only one shooter.
Buster Murdaugh, his girlfriend Brooklyn White, his uncle John Marvin Murdaugh and his aunt, Lynn Murdaugh Goette, arrived at the Colleton County Courthouse Monday to support Alex Murdaugh.
Goette held up a black umbrella that partially covered the four family members, who have been in court everyday since the trial began last week. Buster is Alex's only living son.
Alex, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his youngest son, Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52, June 7, 2021.
The fourth day of the trial began at a little after 9:30 a.m. with the cross-examination of SLED special agent Melinda Worley, who oversaw the collection of evidence at the crime scene.
Alex's defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian has suggested in his questions that the crime scene was contaminated by officers with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, who were the first law enforcement officers on the scene.
Harpootlian has been asking Worley tedious questions about the trajectory of a gunshot that penetrated a quail cage.
Alex Murdaugh watched intently as his lawyer Dick Harpootlian cross-examined state witness Melinda Worley, the SLED special agent who oversaw evidence collection.
Harpootlian asked her about the diagram and FARO 3D scan she created using measurements she'd taken at the crime scene.
The FARO 3D scan takes a series of images that are converted into a three-dimensional video that can be manipulated in any direction to view the crime scene.
He asked why prosecutors didn't introduce it on their direct examination, and she said she wasn't sure.
He then played the 3D scan, pausing it as he questioned her.
"This obviously has not be converted totally to 3D has it?" asked Harpootlian, suggesting that the scan is blurry and incomplete.
"I'm not sure," she replied. Alex's son, Buster, and brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, were seated behind him in the courtroom.
Long delays in Harpootlian's questions appeared to irritate Judge Clifton Newman. He sent the jury out of the courtroom for a break to give Harpootlian time to pre-mark exhibits.
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the double murder case.
Alex Murdaugh's attorney Dick Harpootlian kicked off cross-examination of Melinda Worley Monday morning with questions suggesting that the crime scene had been contaminated.
Worley, special agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, oversaw the collection of evidence at the scene.
"When you did your footwear impression examination, you found there was a bloody footprint from one of the officers?" Harpootlian asked.
"Yes, after we started processing the scene," she replied.
"They’re walking in an area where most likely the perpetrator had walked, correct?" he continued.
"Possibly," she answered. Harpootlian is a legendary defense lawyer in South Carolina known for his aggressive cross-examinations of witnesses.
Alex is accused of fatally shooting his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, June 7, 2021, near the dog kennels on the family's sprawling hunting estate known as Moselle.
A turning point for the Murdaugh family came in February 2019 when Paul, then 19, drunkenly crashed his father’s boat into the Archer’s Creek Bridge in Beaufort, killing Mallory Beach, 19, and injuring four other friends.
Paul had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.Before the collision, his friends said he had morphed into his drunk alter ego "Timmy," becoming belligerent, stripping off his clothes and slapping his girlfriend.
Beach’s estate and other passengers filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alex, Buster and the convenience store chain that sold Paul, then underage, alcohol using his brother’s ID.
Two months later, Paul was indicted on one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence and causing great bodily harm.He was murdered before the case went to trial.
Buster and his mother's estate have since settled with the family.
Alex Murdaugh stepped out of a black van in khaki pants and a button-down shirt for the fourth day of his double murder trial.
At about 8:58 a.m., he was escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse hiding his handcuffs under his blazer. His trial for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Minutes later, Buster Murdaugh, his girlfriend Brooklynn White, Alex's brother John Marvin Murdaugh and his sister Lynne Murdaugh Goette entered the courthouse.
They have been in the gallery everyday since opening statements began on Wednesday.
Melinda Worley, foot and tire impression expert with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, is expected to return to the stand.
On Friday, she told jurors about the evidence collected at Moselle, the Murdaugh's sprawling hunting estate where Maggie and Paul were gunned down.
Murdaugh's defense team is expected to cross-examine her Monday.
Three generations served as the local prosecutor, known as the solicitor, who oversees the five counties at the southern tip of the state.
But their dominance began to wane in 2019 after Paul Murdaugh was accused of drunkenly slamming his father’s boat into a bridge in Beaufort, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring four others.
The boat wreck triggered a series of lawsuits that shone a spotlight on Alex Murdaugh’s alleged crooked financial dealings.
Since the double slaying of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reopened investigations into the mysterious 2015 death of Buster Murdaugh’s classmate Stephen Smith, with whom Buster was rumored to be having a secret affair.
Authorities also launched a fresh probe into the 2018 death of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.
Randolph Murdaugh, Sr. was solicitor of the 14th Circuit from 1920 to 1940. He was succeeded by his son, Randolph "Buster" Murdaugh, who served in the role from 1940 to 1986.
Then Buster's son, Randolph Murdaugh III, was elected in 1986 and served until 2005, when he retired from public office.
The Murdaughs are one of the most powerful legal families in South Carolina, with a member of the family serving as the top prosecutor in the state's Lowcountry for 87 years.
Randolph Murdaugh III died on June 9, 2021 at home at the age of 81, just two days after the deaths of his grandson and daughter-in-law.
The announcement of Randolph Murdaugh III's death came from his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick.
A cause of death was not announced but Democratic state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews of Colleton County said Murdaugh, 81, was in intensive care.
A South Carolina judge earlier this month approved a settlement agreement between a woman killed in a deadly 2019 boat wreck and two members of the Murdaugh family.
19-year-old Mallory Beach died when Paul Murdaugh drunkenly crashed his father’s boat into a bridge. He used his older brother Buster Murdaugh’s ID to buy alcohol for the excursion.
Beach’s family agreed to drop Maggie Murdaugh’s estate and Buster, 26, from the suit in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Buster is the only living son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh.
Alex is accused of murdering his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, in June 2021.
While the Beach family is "pleased" with Judge Daniel Hall's ruling, they do not feel it was the "best decision given the circumstances," Beach family attorney Mark Brandon Tinsley told Fox News Digital in a statement.
It was, however, "the only decision for all who had any real interest," he said.
Tinsley added: "We also believe the ruling will help give some closure to the people who so desperately deserve it.”
Alex Murdaugh's youngest son Paul sent his friends a Snapchat video shortly before his murder — and it is a key piece of evidence in the state's case against him, South Carolina prosecutors revealed in a pretrial court filing.
"Amongst other things, critical to the case is a video sent out to several friends at approximately 7:56 p.m. on the night of the murders," wrote Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters in a petition to secure the attendance of a Snapchat witness. "The contents of this video is important to proving the State's case in chief."
It's the first time the video has been mentioned publicly by prosecutors, who have been tightlipped about the evidence they have against the scion of the once-powerful legal dynasty. In the filing, the prosecutor asked Judge Clifton Newman to sign an order requiring a Snapchat representative to testify at the Colleton County trial.
"The witness, Snapchat Inc Custodian of Records, of Santa Monica, California, is a material witness because in a search warrant return, Snapchat provided records belonging to one of the victims in this case," Waters wrote in the petition. "Because this video was provided by Snapchat, a Snapchat custodian is required to testify in person that the video is a true and accurate record kept in the normal course of business activity."
The documents do not indicate what is shown on the Snapchat video.
Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr. — the lone surviving son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer and accused killer Alex Murdaugh. Buster grew up with his younger brother Paul on a sprawling 1,700-acre hunting farm, known as Moselle, in Islandton, South Carolina.
Buster lives with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, both 26, and their beloved golden retriever, Miller, in a modest one-bedroom Hilton Head Island condominium. It’s unclear when Buster and White began dating — but she accompanied him to the joint funeral of Paul and Maggie, according to a source.
Buster attended University of South Carolina Law School alongside White. He was allegedly kicked out in his second semester for plagiarism, the Wall Street Journal reported. Alex paid an attorney $60,000 to try to get Buster readmitted, according to FitsNews.
The news site also reported that Buster attended the annual South Carolina Association for Justice convention on Hilton Head in August with his attorney uncle, Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV.
Buster was named as a defendant in the Mallory Beach death suit for allegedly letting his brother Paul, who was underage, use his ID to buy alcohol for the doomed boating trip.
He has since settled the suit.
Alex Murdaugh is accused of gunning down his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, on June 7, 2021, near the dog kennels on their sprawling 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina.
Prosecutors say he used a shotgun to blow off his son's head, which was "severed" from his body, according to court papers.
Maggie was shot with a semiautomatic rifle five times — including in the back of the head — and died about 30 yards from her son, according to police and court papers.
Prosecutors have suggested that the family patriarch murdered Paul and Maggie over mounting debts and fear that his decades-long schemes to embezzle money from his clients would be exposed.
Alex has denied involvement. He alleges that he found his wife and son's lifeless bodies andplaced a hysterical 911 call to police at 10:06 p.m. He has one surviving son, Richard "Buster" Murdaugh.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is the fallen scion of a local legal dynasty in South Carolina. He is accused in the double slaying of his youngest son Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52, in June 2021.
Since their murders, he has been disbarred and linked to several mysterious deaths in the community.
He’s also charged in a failed murder-suicide in September, 2021. Prosecutors allege he hired a former client, Curtis Edward Smith, to shoot him so his older son, Buster, would get a $10 million life insurance payout.
State prosecutors suggested that Alex shot his son and wife over mounting debts and fear his decades-long corruption schemes would be exposed.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced in December a fresh indictment accusing Alex of nine counts of tax evasion for failing to report $6,954,639 of illegally earned income between 2011 and 2019.
Alex is being held without bond and his financial assets have been frozen.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, the once powerful scion of a South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the slayings of his wife and son.
Prosecutors say Alex gunned down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their troubled 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
The Murdaughs, a prominent Democratic family, wielded enormous judicial and political power for nearly a century . A comprehensive timeline details the events that contributed to their downfall.
But the family’s dominance began to wane after Paul was criminally charged for a deadly 2019 boat wreck that triggered a series of lawsuits and threatened to expose his father’s financial schemes.
The accident set in motion a spiral of destruction that has stained the family’s legacy.
