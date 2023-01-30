South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continues for Day 4

.300 Blackout rifle displayed to jurors

SLED special agent Jeff Croft displayed for jurors the .300 Blackout rifle that prosecutors allege Alex Murdaugh used to shoot his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, at least four times.

It was the only gun that investigators found on the property that could shoot .300 Blackout rounds. It belongs to Paul's older brother, Buster Murdaugh.

Croft told jurors the rifle also has a “thermal scope which can be used for shooting in the dark.”

Paul was shot twice with a shotgun.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters also had Croft show jurors the 12-gauge shotguns that were retrieved from Alex's gun room the day after the double murder.

Alex's attorneys repeatedly objected to the weapons coming into evidence.

"There's no evidence linking these guns to the crime," Dick Harpootlian said. Judge Clifton Newman overruled the objections.