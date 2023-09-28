Expand / Collapse search
WWII-era sleep strategy could knock you out in minutes — plus, Larry Kudlow opens up about money and success

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Soldier sleeping

A method used by the U.S. military in World War II could be an effective way to cure insomnia, some claim — and sleep experts agree, with a few conditions. The strategy, known as the "military sleep technique," reportedly has helped people fall asleep in less than five minutes.  (iStock)

OUT LIKE A LIGHT – A World War II sleep method could help insomniacs, some people claim — and sleep experts agree, with some conditions. Continue reading...

FIGHT OR FLIGHT – Air travel is more stressful for many Americans than filing taxes or going to the dentist, a new survey says. Continue reading...

KUDLOW SPEAKS – In a fun Q&A with Dana Perino, Larry Kudlow reveals how he made his first dollar, how he defines success — and his top tips to avoid getting fired. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Larry Kudlow

Larry Kudlow reveals to Dana Perino how he made his first dollar, the one thing that most people would be surprised to know about him — and the best advice he'd give to young people in search of financial success. (Fox News)

BAAAD GOATS – A police officer and a K-9 corral a herd of goats that escaped their pen. See the video...

SIP AND CHEW  A coffee shop has introduced edible cups in an effort to cut down on waste. Continue reading...

NEVER FORGET – Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman Frank Siller started the 5K NYC event in memory of his brother, first responder Stephen Siller — who ran the same route on 9/11. See moments from the 22nd annual race. Continue reading...

frank siller

Frank Siller joins Fox News Digital for an interview at the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 5K finish line on Sept. 24, 2023. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

BILL THRILL — A $10,000 bill from the year 1934 has sold for a jaw-dropping amount at a Texas auction. Continue reading...

ADD TO CART — Here are five secrets to shopping smarter and finding the best deals to buy on Amazon. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

