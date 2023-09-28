Have your cup and eat it, too: Coffee shop introduces edible cups in an effort to cut down on waste

A retailer in England has taken matters into its own hands to help eliminate waste in the world.

Zero Green is a sustainable store in Bristol, England, that's known for being a zero-waste shop — in every respect.

The store introduced edible coffee cups to its menu so customers can drink their coffee in a wafer cup, then eat it.

A barista at Zero Green told Bristol Live that the cups are made of wheat and barley.

"It’s very much like a sort of thick ice cream wafer, so it’s got that kind of nutty, wheaty taste," the barista said.

The cups have been shown to stay sturdy long enough for customers to drink the beverage within them, according to SWNS.

"This is as close to a zero-waste cup as we can get."

It also comes with a thin, biodegradable paper sleeve holder, which can be recycled after the beverage — and cup — have been enjoyed.

The cups were developed by Bulgarian retailer Cupffee.

It was founded in 2014 with the goal of making the world more sustainable, according to the company’s website.

The cup can hold hot and cold drinks and stay strong for as long as 40 minutes.

The cups are also said to be as light as a cookie and are low-calorie, according to the company.

The Cupffee cups come in a small and large size — and they ship worldwide.

Some 400 million plastic cups are used per day globally and less than 1% of them are recycled, according to Cupffee.

The barista for Zero Green said the cups are a great zero-waste option for coffee lovers.

