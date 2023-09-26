Expand / Collapse search
Remembering 9/11

Tunnel to Towers chair Frank Siller hosts 22nd annual 9/11 5K race: ‘We remember everybody’

Chairman Frank Siller spoke with Fox News Digital about the 'beautiful energy' of the annual event

Angelica Stabile
Published
Tunnel to Towers kicks off their 5K run to honor Sept. 11 heroes Video

Tunnel to Towers kicks off their 5K run to honor Sept. 11 heroes

FOX News’ Joey Jones interviews Tunnel to Towers founder Frank Siller from their annual 5K starting line as the race kicks off to honor those who died in 9/11.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has pulled off another 5K Run & Walk NYC event in honor of the many heroes of 9/11.

The foundation kicked off its 22nd annual race on Sunday in New York City, with participants running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the former site of the Twin Towers.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation chairman Frank Siller started the event in memory of his brother, first responder Stephen Siller — who ran the same route on Sept. 11, 2001.

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the 5K race, Siller reflected on each life that was tragically lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Siller spoke about the many runners who are the spouses and children of first responders and military service members — the people who served our nation in a variety of ways.

frank siller

Frank Siller joined Fox News Digital for an interview at the Tunnel to Towers 5K finish line on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in New York City.  (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

"All these families have their own Tunnel to Towers run inside our run," he said. 

"And that’s what I love about it most. We remember everybody."

Tunnel to Towers maintains a tradition of honoring every single first responder who died on 9/11 by holding flags with their photos as the runners exit the tunnel into Lower Manhattan.

  • 911 5k runners
    Image 1 of 2

    The annual 5K took runners through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to Ground Zero on Sept. 24, 2023. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

  • 911 5k finishers
    Image 2 of 2

    Two participants are shown finishing the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run &amp; Walk NYC together on Sept. 24, 2023. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

As of Sunday, 343 New York City firefighters died due to 9/11-related illnesses — the same number who died on the day of the attacks, according to Siller.

Thousands of participants came out for Sunday’s event — and the rainy weather in New York City did not slow anyone down.

"You can feel the energy. It’s beautiful," Siller said, noting that nobody was bothered by the rain.  

  • firefighter with american flag
    Image 1 of 2

    A firefighter holds the American flag as he completes the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run &amp; Walk NYC on Sept. 24, 2023. (Nicole Pelletiere/Fox News Digital)

  • rainy oculus nyc
    Image 2 of 2

    A rainy view of the Oculus is seen from a reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Sept. 24, 2023. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

"They came here to honor our heroes, those who’ve done so much for our country, sacrificed everything for our communities, and that’s why we’re here today — to remember them."

The post-race event offered food, drinks and music from performers like Lady A.

As Siller noted, the "great heroes" who lost their lives would have "liked a great celebration."

The race gets "bigger and bigger every year," Siller said, thanks to the participation and support of passionate Americans, he said.

  • firefighter with flag
    Image 1 of 2

    Siller said the 5K is "important this year and every year going forward." (Nicole Pelletiere/Fox News Digital)

  • 5K finishers with american flags
    Image 2 of 2

    Tunnel to Towers 5K finishers display their patriotism during the race. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

"I tip my hat to everyone who ran today," he said. "You’re courageous in your own way."

He told participants, "You came out to serve those who serve, and you turned this into a beautiful day … Thank you for showing up and doing good."

Siller encouraged Americans to remember that the freedom we enjoy is due to the men and women who "sign up and protect us."

  • military soldier salutes
    Image 1 of 2

    A military service member salutes a fellow soldier at the Tunnel to Towers 5K post-race festivities on Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan on Sept. 24, 2023. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

  • vesey street nyc
    Image 2 of 2

    Vesey Street is filled with spectators as Tunnel to Towers 5K participants finish the race on Sept. 24, 2023. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

"And if they give their kids a kiss goodbye and they don’t come home — we as a country better take care of them," Siller said.

As an ongoing initiative of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the organization has provided homes and mortgage payments for the families of fallen first responders and service individuals.

Siller added, "We want to bring everybody together to take care of these families and make that promise."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.