Lifestyle Newsletter

Worker's unusual lunch spot backfires, plus sarcophagus depicts rowdy drinking contest

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Woman eating noodles on bench

The Reddit user (not pictured) confessed to feeling overwhelmed at work and chose a cemetery to try to recharge at lunchtime. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

GRAVEYARD SHIFT: An online poster sparked a debate after revealing eating lunch in a cemetery for peace and quiet.

CULINARY TWIST: Researchers find that higher linoleic acid levels from seed oils correlate with improved heart health and lower inflammation.

INDULGENT DISCOVERY: Archaeologists recently uncovered a Roman sarcophagus, which shows a drinking contest between Dionysus and Hercules.

Hercules depicted in sarcophagus

An ancient Roman sarcophagus with Dionysus-Hercules drinking game was recently found in Israel. (Israel Antiquities Authority)

APPLE A DAY – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and iPads are all discounted early in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.