Woman lives on island rent-free, working only 24 hours a week

PAID IN PARADISE – A woman traveled to an island abroad to work part-time and live rent-free while cleaning, gardening and bartending around the island’s eco-resort. Continue reading…

CHERRY ON TOP – This state is looking to name the cherry as its official fruit if a new bill passes. Continue reading...

COOL 'CHOPPA' – A repurposed U.S. Army helicopter in Florida open for overnight stays through Airbnb. Continue reading...

DISHWASHER DISASTER – A Topeka, Kansas, family is spreading the word of potential dishwasher hazards after narrowly escaping their home from a fire caused by wiring in their kitchen appliance. Continue reading…

DINNER DEALS – Get family meals cooked in record time with help from these five appliances. Continue reading…

'JUCY LUCY' – A Minnesota bar-food favorite burger with debated spelling has the cheese melted inside the burger. Continue reading...

'GATEXIETY'– Experts are weighing in on how best to reduce and ease your "gate anxiety" while traveling to the airport and how you can find some peace in things that are in your control. Continue reading...

CALLING CAFFEINE LOVERS – A new study revealed which U.S. cities are the best for coffee drinkers to visit or to live. A WalletHub analyst explained the results for coffee lovers across the country. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

