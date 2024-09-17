The cherry could be this state's official fruit if new bill passes

The Great Lake State may have an official fish and a state flower, but it has yet to have an official state fruit.

A bill introduced in the state Senate by Sen. John Damoose, is looking to change that by officially naming the cherry as Michigan's fruit.

Michigan isn't the only U.S. state without an official state fruit. Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut and Hawaii are a few other states that have not yet received the agricultural symbol.

COTTON CANDY BURRITO, NEWEST FOOD AT ARIZONA CARDINALS HOME GAMES, FILLED WITH 'FUN'

Michigan produces both sweet cherries for eating, and tart cherries which are commonly used for baked goods.

The state grows 70% of the United States’ supply of tart cherries, according to the Michigan Ag Council, an organization that raises awareness of food and agriculture.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Damoose, who represents Michigan's 37th congressional district, told Fox News Digital via email that the bill is more than just a feel-good measure.

"Instead, it is intended to highlight the challenges faced by the cherry industry that has been devastated by illegal dumping of product from foreign nations, unfair trading practices, and an onerous regulatory environment," Damoose said.

The state of Michigan produced 201 million pounds of tart cherries in 2018, valued at $280.1 million, according to the Michigan Ag Council.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We in Northern Michigan have seen too many orchards chopped down by farmers who cannot afford to keep losing money on every cherry sold. It is time we help rebuild this industry, which is a source of pride for the entire State of Michigan," Damoose said.

In August, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture declare a federal disaster over the state's drastic losses in the 2024 cherry harvest.

Whitmer's request cited rainfall, insect infections and fungus growth, which resulted in estimated crop losses of between 30% and 75%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Whitmer's office for comment.