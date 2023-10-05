Wheel of fortune: Injured lamb learns to walk again with cool makeshift wheelchair, is now 'enjoying life’

A lamb is finding her way back to good health thanks to the work of a rescue ranch nearby.

Rosy is a eight-month-old Suffolk breed lamb who recently broke one of her back legs while trotting in a field near Hatton, Warwickshire, England.

The young lamb lay helpless in the field overnight — and when a crow spotted her, it began to attack her eye, SWNS, the British news agency, reported.

Rosy’s leg did not heal properly, and she wasn’t able to stand after she was discovered in the field — so she was taken to The Rescue Ranch nearby for medical help.

Due to the leg injury, the ranch manager at The Rescue Ranch became concerned about Rosy’s ability to feed.

Susan Franks, the manager, said the team at the ranch, which has been open since 1996, decided to use a modified dog wheelchair to help Rosy feed without pain.

"A kind lady donated us a set of wheels, and we made a few adjustments for Rosy," Franks said, according to SWNS.

The ranch team then strapped her inside the frame of the wheelchair and "encouraged her to take a few steps" — to which she responded well.

Now, Rosy has the ability to make a full recovery by being able to practice walking again with the guide.

Franks said The Rescue Ranch hopes the makeshift wheelchair is a temporary solution — and that Rosy will be able to ditch the wheelchair before too long.

"Our main aim is to get her walking without wheels," she said to SWNS.

"We’ve seen a 50% improvement all over."

The rescue owner told Fox News Digital that Rosy is "enjoying life" and loves her new mode of transportation.

"She's under regular veterinary supervision while we're working to help her but incredibly, she's a really bright and cheerful little lamb and is no longer in any pain," she said.

As for Rosy’s injured eye, the team believes, unfortunately, that she will never be able to see out of that eye again.

The Rescue Ranch also supports goats, rabbits, sheep and dogs at its sanctuary facility.

