Hot weekend read: Man dials police over Sasquatch, plus a father-in-law's text goes viral

Lifestyle stories this week included a fisherman's monstrous catch, a father-in-law's text gone viral, delicious food stories, interesting Americana and a strange call to police involving Sasquatch — and more.

Family surprises

A woman is pregnant for the sixth time after using embryos that her fertility clinic had been saving for her for 13 years, ever since her initial IVF treatment. Click here to get the story.

A bride-to-be from Miami, Florida, shared the precious text she received from her future father-in-law after she became engaged to his son. The message has gone viral on TikTok. Click here to get the story.

Foods to savor

In New York City, where residents eat more hot dogs than in any other city, it's Sabrett's of Manhattan vs. Nathan's Famous of Brooklyn. Delicious barrels of beef franks hitting home runs of happiness and gastronomic grand slams fuel the inter-borough animosity. Click here to get the story.

Here's a smart, quick and easy recipe for a delicious Easter meal this weekend. Click here to get the story.

Odd & viral stories

A fisherman reeled in a 97-pound bighead carp from the Mississippi River on March 19, according to state officials. The catch, considered an invasive species, has broken a tremendous record. Click here to get the story.

A curious hunter recently called the Stevens County Sheriff's Office to inquire about its Bigfoot hunting laws, Washington state authorities say. Click here to get the story.

Trending topics to catch

A solar eclipse expert and roadway authorities are advising drivers to slow down during the atmospheric moment that will occur on April 8 while some schools have canceled classes completely for that day. Here's what you need to know before the rare event. Click here to get the story.

Multiple women are claiming on TikTok that they've been randomly punched in the face or hit by strangers on the streets of New York City. The NYPD is investigating. Click here to get the story.

More tastes of America

Strong, amber-colored Marzenbier, or "March beer," is the traditional beer served at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. But it's now found only in the United States. Here's how American beer drinkers are keeping it alive. Click here to get the story.

"Take Me Out to the Ballgame" immortalized Cracker Jack, a sweet-salty mixture of popcorn, peanuts and molasses, as ballpark fare in 1908. It's fun and easy to make at home, too. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature tales

A man who was golfing at a Naples, Florida, golf course witnessed a scene that left him stunned — a massive alligator had used its jaws to crack through the shell of a large turtle. Click here to get the story.

Experts in Missouri were forced to halt the statewide tour of a two-headed snake after the rare reptile had to undergo major surgery to have its abnormal ovaries removed. Click here to get the story.

History & education

Meet the American who mapped the U.S.-Mexico border, Gen. William H. Emory. He shaped our nation in war and in peace. Click here to get the story.

Parents of prospective college students today are having trouble following what the colleges are doing — even as they're asked to shell out big bucks for their kids' education. Click here to get the story.

Faith in focus

Judge Phil Ginn, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in North Carolina, reflected on the end of Lent and the upcoming Easter celebration of Christ's resurrection. Click here to get the story.

Easter is truly about God's love — and should not be "domesticated," said Bishop Robert Barron in an interview. "God's love is more powerful than anything that is in the world." Click here to get the story.