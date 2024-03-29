Easter 2024: Please a crowd on Sunday with easy, flavorful prime rib roast

Easter is Sunday, March 31, and there’s still time to whip up an entrée that wows.

"Prime rib roast is my go-to for Easter dinner — it's always a hit and simpler to make than you'd expect," Lauren Allen, Arizona-based founder of the food blog TastesBetterFromScratch.com, told Fox News Digital.

"I prefer bone-in for extra flavor and even cooking, but boneless works great, too," she said.

Allen suggests that when opting for bone-in, ask the butcher to separate and tie the bone to the roast as "this not only enhances the flavor but also creates a convenient rack for roasting."

As Allen further notes, don't worry about removing the bones later; they add to the roast's presentation but can be easily taken out before carving.

"For boneless, just use a roasting rack," she said.

Not sure how much prime rib to purchase?

Allen shares that the rule of thumb for buying prime rib is to buy one pound per person.

"A bone-in-standing rib roast will feed about two people per bone," Allen added.

Prime Rib Roast by Lauren Allen, TastesBetterFromScratch.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

5 pounds beef prime rib

1 tablespoon sea salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

8 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup olive oil

Horseradish, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Bring meat to room temperature: Remove prime rib from the refrigerator one hour before cooking. Season it on all sides with sea salt (about 1 ½ teaspoons), and cover it loosely with plastic wrap as it comes to room temperature. Prime rib roast will cook better and more evenly when it’s at room temperature. Adjust oven racks: When you are ready to cook the prime rib, lower/adjust your oven rack, so the meat will cook in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 500°F. Combine seasonings: In the meantime, mix together 1 ½ teaspoons of sea salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, garlic and olive oil. Spoon seasoning over it, rubbing it on all sides. Place bone-in roast with the bones down, inside a roasting cast iron pan. Place a boneless roast on a rack inside the pan. Bake prime rib at 500°F for 15 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 325°F degrees and continue baking until the desired level of doneness. The meat will continue to cook as it rests out of the oven, so remove it from the oven at 5–10 degrees before it reaches your optimal temperature. Remove it from the oven and tent it with foil. Allow it to rest for 30 minutes before carving. Carve the prime rib roast by slicing against the grain into about ½-inch thick slices. Serve with horseradish, if desired.

This original recipe is owned by TastesBetterFromScratch.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.