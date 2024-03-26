Rare two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri

A non-venomous, two-headed snake's statewide journey has come to a halt after the reptile underwent major surgery this month.

Tiger-Lily, the rare western rat snake with two heads, was set to leave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center on March 18 until a team member discovered that Tiger-Lily had an "emerging health condition," according to a recent press release issued by MDC officials.

While Tiger-Lily was under supervision, Lauren Baker, a naturalist at the MDC, found traces of blood after the snake sneezed during a feeding.

"This immediately raised a red flag with our staff, and we quickly got her an appointment with the Animal Health Team at the Saint Louis Zoo," Baker said, according to the press release.

After evaluating the reptile's health, the team found that her ovaries were in a "pre-ovulatory stasis."

"Under normal circumstances the ovary would grow follicles, then ovulate them as eggs to eventually be laid," said Dr. Michael Warshaw, staff veterinarian at the Saint Louis Zoo.

"In Tiger-Lily’s case she began the reproductive cycle, but the follicles did not ovulate and instead continued to grow and remain static in her ovary," he added. "Over time, this led to inflammation and the risk of infection."

The Saint Louis Zoo's veterinary team ultimately decided that the best course of action for the health of the snake was to remove the abnormal ovaries.

Tiger-Lily underwent surgery at the Saint Louis Zoo's Endangered Species Research Center and Veterinary Hospital on March 11, the MDC reported.

On March 15, the team shared that the reptile's ovaries had been successfully removed.

Tiger-Lily has been recovering since the announcement and had to postpone an MDC sites tour while under the supervision of veterinarians.

Her recovery is believed to take about a month. She will then continue on the statewide tour by visiting the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City, the press release said.

"We appreciate the Saint Louis Zoo’s quick response and expert treatment. I am so happy that our two-headed gal is getting the care she needs, and we’re all wishing her a safe and speedy recovery," Baker said.

The care of this unique reptile has been a collaboration between the Saint Louis Zoo and the MDC.

"The Saint Louis Zoo and MDC have a long history of partnering together for the care of Missouri’s native wildlife and we are happy to have played a part in caring for this exceptional animal," Dr. Chris Hanley, director of animal health at the Saint Louis Zoo, shared in the recent release.

Tiger-Lily was first discovered in 2017 in Stone County and was named by a family who found her, the MDC reported.

"Tiger-Lily is actually a pair of conjoined identical snake twins that were never completely separated," MDC officials said.

"Such snakes are rarely seen in the wild, partly because snakes born this way have a low survival rate."

Fox News Digital reached out to the MDC and the Saint Louis Zoo for comment.