For solar eclipse safety, here's what drivers should not do on the road during the rare event

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The sun, the moon and the Earth will all align in a North American solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Millions of Americans from Texas to Maine, who are in the path of totality, will be able to experience the atmospheric moment at its peak.

The eclipse could last up to four minutes. Another eclipse will not occur again until 2044, according to NASA.

FOR SOLAR ECLIPSE ON APRIL 8, SOME US SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE DAY

Due to the rarity of the occasion, drivers across the country are advised to take caution if they attempt to view it while they're on the road.

Dr. Bill Blair, an astrophysicist at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, said roads could get congested with last-minute travelers looking for a good view, he told Fox News Digital.

In areas where the weather is cloudy, some people may make "last-minute efforts to get to where they think it might be clear," added Blair, who recently retired from working on the James Webb Telescope.

This could potentially cause dangerous conditions on the roads in some places, he said.

Multiple schools across the country have decided to cancel classes or observe an alternative schedule on April 8 due to traffic concerns.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: FORMER NASA ASTRONAUT SHARES WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE FROM SPACE, HOW TO SAFELY VIEW IT YOURSELF

Livingston Public Schools in Livingston, New Jersey, released a notice on March 6 from school superintendent Matthew Block, who alerted the district to an early dismissal schedule for eclipse day.

"Our [district] physician added that the glare and distraction caused by the solar eclipse could also present a challenge with driving during this time, which might negatively impact the safety of our parents, staff and bus drivers," the statement read.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District in Kyle, Texas, confirmed to Fox News Digital that schools would be closed due to safety concerns around traffic control and crowd management.

"Of concern to us, as well, is both: (1) should an emergency occur on one of our campuses that day, the response may be delayed; and (2) that our school buses and student drop-off and pick-up traffic could contribute to road congestion," the district wrote in a statement.

Officials in Dallas, Texas — a city in the line of totality — are also instructing all drivers to be cautious.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: WHERE AND HOW TO VIEW THE RARE ORBIT HITTING THE US

The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) media relations manager Michael Rey told Fox News Digital that it's advising the public against driving during the eclipse.

"Plan to observe the eclipse from off roadways [and] do not drive and attempt to view the eclipse," he wrote in an email.

Rey also suggested that drivers not stop or park on roadways to view the eclipse, as that can also be dangerous.

The National Weather Service says the total eclipse will begin around 1:40 p.m. CT (2:40 p.m. ET) and end around 1:44 p.m.

Prior to the eclipse, the NTTA will have increased staffing on roadways, as well as roadway messages running on overhead electronic boards that will warn people of potential traffic in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

NASA RELEASES NEW IDEA OF EARTH TAKEN FROM SPACE DURING ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE: SEE THE STUNNING SHOT

The NTTA plans to patrol areas across the tollway system during the eclipse in order to respond faster to potential incidents.

AAA and car rental partner Hertz say that Dallas has seen six times more reservations than at this same time last year.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz shared data from transportation analysis firm INRIX, which revealed that rural, non-freeway routes experienced "significant traffic congestion, slow speeds and long travel times" during the last eclipse in 2017.

"They say four of the top five post-eclipse bottleneck locations were on non-freeway routes," she said.

"These four locations had congestion durations lasting from 7 to 15.5 hours," she said. "The maximum queue lengths at three locations ranged from 45 to 70 miles. Interstates are expected to be congested as well."

8 THINGS YOU SHOULD BRING TO A SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING

Diaz mentioned that preparation is "key" and suggested people stay longer at their eclipse-viewing locations once the event has passed.

"Have an emergency kit prepared with extra water, snacks, first-aid kit and phone charger."

"Much like after a concert, hang out until the initial rush passes," she said.

"Fill up right before the eclipse, so you have a full tank [of gas] in case you get stuck in traffic."

Diaz encouraged travelers to also "have an emergency kit prepared with extra water, snacks, first-aid kit and phone charger."

In a press release, AAA provided more safety tips for car viewers before and after the eclipse.

This includes keeping your vehicle’s headlights on, pulling the sun visor down to block the sun and remembering not to wear eclipse glasses while driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AAA also advised drivers to not photograph or video the eclipse while driving and not to pull over to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.

"Exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse," the release said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Be mindful of pedestrians who may be walking around with their eyes on the sky!"

Also, as noted previously on Fox News Digital, people should take steps to ensure the safety of their eyes and vision during the eclipse.

Except during the brief total phase, when the moon completely blocks the sun, it is not safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse event without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.