Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Husband goes diving for fresh sea urchin for pregnant wife as health expert warns about raw fish

Husband and father in New Zealand said the process takes him 10-12 hours

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Man goes diving to fulfill pregnant wife's sea urchin craving Video

Man goes diving to fulfill pregnant wife's sea urchin craving

Louis Davis and his wife Ash Davis are expecting their third child this year. The soon-to-be father of three has been diving into the ocean near their home in New Zealand to catch fresh sea urchin to fulfill his wife's craving. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Committed to trying to fulfill his pregnant wife’s unusual food cravings, a man has been diving into the ocean to retrieve fish for her. 

Louis Davis and his wife Ash Davis live in Northland, New Zealand, and are about to welcome their third child. 

The pair grew up fishing and diving for fresh fish in the Pacific Ocean and are no strangers to the open water, according to SWNS, the British news service.

CHICKEN THIGHS VS. CHICKEN BREASTS: WHICH ARE ‘BETTER’ FOR YOU? FOOD EXPERTS WEIGH IN 

Ash Davis, specifically, loves to eat sea urchin and has had an intense craving while pregnant. 

Louis Davis, a full-time content creator, has been visiting the sea floor to retrieve sea urchins for his pregnant wife during her pregnancy, as SWNS reported. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Husband diving

Louis David, pictured here, dives into the ocean to get fresh sea urchin for his pregnant wife. He told Fox News Digital, "She has intense cravings for sea urchin from the bottom of the ocean." (SWNS)

The process takes between 10–12 hours to complete, he said — but Louis Davis said he can’t deny his wife the food she wants so badly. 

MOTHERS VACCINATED AGAINST COVID DURING PREGNANCY MAY REDUCE RISK OF INFANTS BEING HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19

He told Fox News Digital, "She has intense cravings for sea urchin from the bottom of the ocean — and who would I be to deny my wife what she wants?"

Louis Davis prepping sea urchin

Louis Davis said the whole process takes between 10-12 hours.  (SWNS)

Louis Davis also said he's aware of the risks — and said that his wife’s raw fish craving is no different from an American craving a cheeseburger. 

The diver told SWNS that he puts on a "very thick wetsuit" and dives to the sea floor to pick up sea urchins, which he then cuts up and brings to shore.

BEST FOR BABY AND MOTHER? AAP'S NEW GUIDELINES ON NURSING HAVE MOMS IN A QUANDARY

He noted that his wife eats kina, which is from the roe of a sea urchin, and that the couple never freeze what he brings in.

"She’ll eat it the day it comes out of the ocean. We never freeze them," he told SWNS. 

Eating sea urchin

Louis Davis brings his pregnant wife sea urchin to satisfy her food cravings during her pregnancy.  (SWNS)

Louis Davis described the taste as something "salty, very rich and very dominant" while noting that "99% of people spit it out or vomit."

Fox News Digital spoke with Dr. Angela Wilson-Liverman, an associate professor of OB-GYN at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, who said there are potential illnesses could come from eating raw fish while pregnant. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We’re pretty direct in advising pregnant women not to consume raw fish or raw shellfish because pregnancy is a sort of immunocompromised state," she said.

Louis and Ash Davis

Louis and Ash Davis, shown here, are welcoming their third baby this year.  (SWNS)

She added, "Pregnant women are much more susceptible to any kind of infection in general — but also to even an unborn fetus."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson-Liverman said that uncooked or raw fish or shellfish can contain bacteria or parasites that can make the person consuming it fall ill. 

Sea urchin eating pregnant woman

A man has been diving into the ocean to get fresh sea urchin to fulfill his wife's pregnancy craving.  (SWNS)

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that pregnant women should "avoid all raw or undercooked fish while you’re pregnant."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Wilson-Liverman recommended that those who are pregnant cook fish thoroughly before consuming it and eat a well-balanced diet, including protein. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 