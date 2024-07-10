Husband goes diving for fresh sea urchin for pregnant wife as health expert warns about raw fish

Committed to trying to fulfill his pregnant wife’s unusual food cravings, a man has been diving into the ocean to retrieve fish for her.

Louis Davis and his wife Ash Davis live in Northland, New Zealand, and are about to welcome their third child.

The pair grew up fishing and diving for fresh fish in the Pacific Ocean and are no strangers to the open water, according to SWNS, the British news service.

Ash Davis, specifically, loves to eat sea urchin and has had an intense craving while pregnant.

Louis Davis, a full-time content creator, has been visiting the sea floor to retrieve sea urchins for his pregnant wife during her pregnancy, as SWNS reported. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The process takes between 10–12 hours to complete, he said — but Louis Davis said he can’t deny his wife the food she wants so badly.

He told Fox News Digital, "She has intense cravings for sea urchin from the bottom of the ocean — and who would I be to deny my wife what she wants?"

Louis Davis also said he's aware of the risks — and said that his wife’s raw fish craving is no different from an American craving a cheeseburger.

The diver told SWNS that he puts on a "very thick wetsuit" and dives to the sea floor to pick up sea urchins, which he then cuts up and brings to shore.

He noted that his wife eats kina, which is from the roe of a sea urchin, and that the couple never freeze what he brings in.

"She’ll eat it the day it comes out of the ocean. We never freeze them," he told SWNS.

Louis Davis described the taste as something "salty, very rich and very dominant" while noting that "99% of people spit it out or vomit."

Fox News Digital spoke with Dr. Angela Wilson-Liverman, an associate professor of OB-GYN at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, who said there are potential illnesses could come from eating raw fish while pregnant.

"We’re pretty direct in advising pregnant women not to consume raw fish or raw shellfish because pregnancy is a sort of immunocompromised state," she said.

She added, "Pregnant women are much more susceptible to any kind of infection in general — but also to even an unborn fetus."

Wilson-Liverman said that uncooked or raw fish or shellfish can contain bacteria or parasites that can make the person consuming it fall ill.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that pregnant women should "avoid all raw or undercooked fish while you’re pregnant."

Wilson-Liverman recommended that those who are pregnant cook fish thoroughly before consuming it and eat a well-balanced diet, including protein.