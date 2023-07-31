Washington animal shelter clears kennels in one week, sets record for most pets adopted in 135-year history

An animal shelter has broken its adoption record by finding new homes for 287 shelter pets — all in the span of just one week.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County in Washington recently found itself at max capacity, Lindsey Heaney, director of communications and outreach, told Fox News Digital.

In an attempt to find the animals forever families as quickly as possible, shelter staff spread word to the Tacoma community and waived all adoption fees during the week of July 18 to July 23, Heaney confirmed.

During that week, the 135-year-old facility had over 120 pets available for adoption and 350-plus pets looking to be fostered, Heaney shared.

"We were running out of kennel space," Heaney said.

"We were having to put multiple dogs in the kennel instead of just one in each."

The overcrowding meant the community needed to step in and find homes for these pets.

Throughout the entire week, there was a line out the door filled with people who were looking to home a new furry friend.

Pets who had been at the shelter for only a short period of time were adopted and those who have been overlooked for many months also found homes.

"For every kennel that gets emptied, its another kennel for an animal coming in that needs help," Heaney said.

The shelter works closely with animal control, which means animals from "all walks of life" are brought in to the humane society, Heaney said.

Pets with trauma or even urgent medical care are brought in and cared for by staff, which means kennel space is necessary at all times for all cases, according to Heaney.

"The community really showed up for us and the shelter pets," Heaney stated.

"When we put out that messaging, being a state of emergency for the shelter, I think the community heard us," she added.

Cats and dogs were available to adopt along with smaller animals including rabbits, Heaney shared.

Once the week was up, the shelter was no longer in a capacity crisis and had a lot of empty kennels, "but that does not last for long," Heaney remarked.

The shelter is continuing to fill up every day as both lost and confiscated pets are brought into the humane society's care.