Los Angeles shelter hosts 'speed dating' event for dog adoptions: See their 'real personalities'

All adoption fees will be waived at the event, said the shelter

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
The Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles is hosting an innovative event to help promote pet adoption called "Foster Dog Speed Dating."

On Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., potential adopters will be able to meet dogs currently living with fosters — dogs that need permanent homes.

"Some dogs don't present their best selves in a shelter environment," said Best Friends Animal Society. 

CALIFORNIA DOG NAMED PLATINUM, A SILVER CHIHUAHUA, HAS HAD A TOUGH ROAD, NEEDS A FOREVER HOME

"It takes a foster home to bring out their real personalities," the group added. 

Those who attend the "speed dating" event will be able to speak to the dogs' foster parents "to get more insight on the adoptables and how they do in a home setting," the shelter told Fox News Digital. 

The Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles is hoping that its "Foster Dog Speed Dating" event will help pups find their forever homes.

The event will be held at the Best Friends Animal Society's Pet Adoption Center, located at 1845 Pontius Avenue. 

All adoption fees for dogs adopted from the event will be waived, Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital. 

BONDED DOG PAIR IN NEW YORK READY TO BE ADOPTED BY LOVING HOME: ‘DYNAMIC DUO'

One of the dogs looking for a forever home at the event is Lampy, a three-year-old female Labrador mix.

"She is a friendly and sweet girl," the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital. 

Lampy, a three-year-old Labrador mix, is one of the dogs scheduled to appear at the speed-dating event. Lampy's adoption fee will be waived.

Lampy has been "social with all the people and other dogs she's met so far" — and "did great" living with another dog in her previous home, the shelter said. 

"Lampy enjoys going for walks and hikes and rides nicely in the car," the shelter also told Fox News Digital. 

DOGS AND CATS ROAM FREE AS FIRST CAGELESS ANIMAL SHELTER IN US OPENS IN ARKANSAS

The Best Friends Animal Society, originally founded in 1984 in Utah, has since expanded to shelters around the country. 

A Best Friends volunteer holds an adoptable puppy in her lap. The shelter's Los Angeles location is holding a "speed-dating" event on Saturday to place some of its dogs. 

"In addition to being the leading voice behind no-kill, Best Friends is recognized as a leader in all aspects of animal care and rescue, with practices and innovations that are leading the way in animal care nationwide," says the organization's website. 

Today, the Best Friends Animal Society has locations from coast to coast, including the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah — the largest no-kill sanctuary for pets in the United States. 

For those who can't attend the speed-dating event but who still want to adopt a dog from Best Friends, the shelter's email is adoptla@bestfriends.org. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.