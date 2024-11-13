Walmart Black Friday is featuring some epic deals on toys

Walmart kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year. The sale is live, and the retailer offers incredible savings on top of its low everyday prices on the hottest holiday gifts. The sale runs until Dec. 2.

Walmart has epic deals on the hottest toys for this holiday season. For kids of all ages, you can find toys on sale for up to 70% off the retail price. Find Legos, Barbies, Squishmallows, Pokémon and much more on sale today.

Here are 15 hot toy picks on sale at Walmart:

Original price: $44.99

If your kids like Minecraft and Legos, this is a great building set for them. This 427-piece set lets them build a giant Minecraft diamond sword onto the side of a mountain, where kids can create a chill-out zone and take part in explosive battles with iconic Minecraft characters. This diamond sword base makes a fantastic gift for Minecraft fans and kids ages eight and up.

Original price: $299.02

Getting kids outside can be a challenge. Give them the incentive they need with this Pro Electric kick scooter. This lightweight scooter is easy to handle and has a large battery capacity, allowing you to scoot for 15.5 miles on a single charge.

Original price: $39.99

Pokémon collectors will enjoy this TCG Tyranitar Ex Premium Collection that includes a selection of coveted trading cards. The set includes six booster packs, a magnetic card protector and exclusive Tyranitar sleeves.

Original price: $499.99

Kids will delight in riding this Bronco Raptor-powered ride-on Toy Truck. The truck comes with a large battery that provides long-term power and can reach speeds up to two to four miles per hour. The ride has a 21-inch-wide seat and a max weight capacity of 132 pounds.

Original price: $49.99

Kids will love building all the details of this authentic 544-piece model replica of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The immersive experience with this model car kit gives kids a great introduction to engineering. Kids can send the pull-back toy car racing using the two pull-back motors.

Original price: $49.99

This realistic puppy pal is ready to spend time with a special little animal lover. He features soft tan and black plush fur, sparkly green eyes, and blue-green furReal dog tag. Kids can practice learning to care for pets by playing with and caring for this cute puppy.

Original price: $429.99

This SEGMART 10ft trampoline comes with a gap-free enclosed net, making it a great addition to your backyard and perfect for family use. It is also outfitted with a safety skirt along the edge to protect your kids from any potential injury while jumping.

Original price: $13.65

This stroller and baby doll set also includes a bottle and key rattle. It's the perfect set for pretend play for your little one.

Original price: $179

Your child will have hours of interactive play with the Barbie Dreamhouse. The set includes over 75 storytelling pieces, a working wheelchair-accessible elevator, an adorable swing, a fabulous closet and more.

Original price: $119

This Bluey bumper car ride-on toy is for children aged 18 months to 4 years. It can support up to 66 pounds and features flashing LED lights. The car spins 360 degrees for head-spinning fun.

Original price: $59.99

This multifunctional selfie digital camera for kids is the perfect starter camera to get your kids interested in photography. Plus, this camera's thermal printing technology allows your kids to print black—and—white photos instantly, and color photos can be stored on the included 32GB SD card.

Original price: $99.99

Magnetic tiles are a hit with kids who like to build. This dinosaur set features five popular dynamic 3D dinosaurs, including the beloved T-Rex, spinosaurus, stegosaurus, brachiosaurus, triceratops, volcano, tree-leaved tiles and dinosaur footprints, for limitless fun.

Original price: $19.99

Bluey fans will enjoy unwrapping these fun Bluey and Bingo 3D Scuff Slippers. Crafted with soft and cozy materials, including plush lining and cushioned insoles, they provide optimal comfort for busy feet.

Original price: $49.99

Dinosaur lovers will spend hours of imaginative playtime with this Dinosaur Play Set. The set includes dinosaurs, activity play mats, trees, dinosaur eggs, cages and more.

Original price: $55.98

Little girls love this adorable princess hexagon tent. This indoor tent is ventilated and provides a sizable space for your children to play and rest. It is easy to put together and will look beautiful in a playroom.