10 unique Advent calendars to help you countdown to Christmas

Looking to count down the days until Christmas with something more unique than chocolates? This selection of Advent calendars cater to everyone, way beyond the traditional chocolate-filled ones. From Star Wars LEGO sets to holiday-themed socks, from beauty products to gourmet cookies, the variety of themes and contents will surely excite you.

Advent calendars have been part of the Christmas tradition for children for some time. These days, adults can also take part in the exciting countdown. You can buy Advent calendars filled with coffee, wine, socks, Legos, beauty products and more. And now, your pets can join in on the holiday fun with Advent calendars filled with daily treats. Advent calendars tend to sell out fast, so make sure to grab yours before the countdown begins!

Here are 10 options you are sure to love:

This LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 is great for boys and girls aged 6 and up. The set takes builders through LEGO Star Wars sets' history chronologically. It includes 18 mini-builds, Darth Vader's Castle and a Minikit from the first Star Wars video game.

The ChapStick 12 Days of Holiday Advent Calendar includes 12 lip balms with holiday flavors, which you open one at a time to celebrate the 12 days of Christmas. Fans of Burt's Bees will enjoy this lip balm calendar, which is on sale for $13.19 at Walmart.

Spoil a loved one with this Armani beauty advent calendar, which includes a selection of Armani Beauty favorites—from fragrances to skincare. The Armani Advent Calendar is a couture gift created with great attention to detail. Fans of Charlotte Tilbury will love this Treasure chest of love calendar, $220 at Charlotte Tilbury, that's filled with 12 days' worth of makeup and skincare secrets.

Thanks to this Amazon Advent sock calendar, your feet will be festive all season long. It includes 12 Christmas holiday socks for women.

Count down to Christmas with the Keurig 24 cups of cheer Advent calendar. Filled with coffee and cocoa, this festive and flavorful collection of 24 K-Cup pods helps you brew holiday magic all season long. Or try this limited-edition 2024 Onyx Coffee Advent Calendar, $175 from the Bean Box, that features 24 days of coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab.

Original price: $144.99

Spread the Christmas cheer with this popular 24-day calendar that features a variety of red, white and rosé wines from around the world sold by In Good Taste. The calendar includes 14 reds, seven whites and three rosés from regions like Italy, South Africa, California and more. Total Wines has its Most Winderful Time of the Year Advent calendar for $79.99. This Advent calendar features 24 expertly sourced Winery Direct wines worldwide.

This Build-A-Bear Advent calendar has a surprise waiting behind each door, with 25 pieces included for the first 25 days of December. The surprises include six mini plush and 19 mini clothing and accessory items. Or try the Schylling NeeDoh Advent Calendar, $20 at Walmart, with 24 squishy textured surprises that kids will love.

Trade in chocolates for delicious gourmet cookies with this Harry and David Advent cookie calendar. Discover the delicious surprises hidden inside each festive drawer. Treats include double chocolate cherry cookies, raspberry-filled tree-cutout cookies, vanilla shortbreads with blue sanding sugar, dark chocolate peppermint cookies and more. Or, if you're after something savory, try the Advent bacon calendar, $89 from Givethembeer.com.

Original price: $79.99

This Arteza 24-Day 2024 Craft Christmas Advent Calendar from Joann Stores is a crafters' delight that kindles the creative spirit during the festive season. Each day, commencing with Dec. 1, reveals new craft supplies perfectly selected to inspire your holiday projects. This Advent crafting calendar, $40 at UncommonGoods, helps you create 25 cute ornaments.

Original price: $69.99

Treat your dog to fancy cookies with Amazon's Bonne et Filou dog treats Advent calendar. The calendar includes four gourmet dog macarons, 12 bone treats and eight truffles. Each treat is hard and will keep your doggy happy. Cats will enjoy counting down to Christmas with an interactive toy revealed each day in this Cat Advent calendar, on sale for $22.99 on Amazon.