Amazon can help get your home holiday-ready with these 16 decorating deals

Amazon has just announced that it will kick off its Black Friday holiday event on Nov. 17. For 11 full days, customers can save big on everything from decorations, holiday essentials, kitchen must-haves and top-rated electronics. But you can get a head start on your holiday decorating now with these early holiday shopping deals, including outdoor decoration, Christmas trees, indoor decor and advent calendars.

Get ready to spruce up your holidays with great deals on home decorations you can find on Amazon now to help you create a holiday winter wonderland come Dec. 1. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Amazon Deals on Outdoor Decorations

Amazon Deals on Indoor Decorations

Amazon Deals on Christmas Trees

JOIEDOMI 5FT 3D Christmas Nativity Scene Tinsel Yard Light $99.99, now $89.99

This JOIEDOMI 5FT 3D Christmas Nativity Scene includes a 5-foot-tall tinsel nativity scene with 140 led warm white lights in clear wire metal stakes. The display is made of tinsel material and is easy to set up. The pre-wired frames are very durable and perfect for outdoor use. Get it on sale now for 10% off the list price.

Fairy Lights Battery Operated Wire Lights $35.99, now $29.99

These beautiful Fairy Lights Battery Operated Wire Lights can be easily bent and made into shapes like bouquets or snowlike. They are waterproof and can easily hang from your garden trees to create a magical winterland effect. Get them for 17% off the list price.

Old Fashion Vintage String Lights for Christmas Tree $39.99, now $33.99

This Joiedomi 2-Pack Christmas Bubble String Light brings back memories of Christmas past. The set includes two packs of seven-count Multicolor Christmas Bubble String Lights. These vintage bulbs heat up to bubble and keep you entertained throughout the holiday. They are on sale for 15% off of the list price.

WATERGLIDE Christmas Outdoor Decoration Lighted Dog $49.99, now $44.99

Dog lovers and corgi enthusiasts will love this WATERGLIDE Christmas Outdoor Decoration Lighted Dog. The puppy dressed in a Santa suit makes for the perfect holiday ambassador. The dog requires a simple installation and is easy to assemble. It is 10% off the list price.

Light up Gift Boxes $38.99, now $32.99

These Light Up Gift Boxes are the perfect addition to any outdoor scene, and they are on sale for 15% off the list price. Offering festive flair, bling, and a warm glow, this set of three decorative gift boxes will shine in any space this holiday season.

Danxilu 7 FT Christmas Inflatable $59.99, now $52.99

Go for the wow effect with your holiday outdoor display with this Danxilu 7 FT Christmas Inflatable. The decoration features a delightful snowman accompanied by two playful penguins. It is enhanced with colorful rotating LED lights that create a magical glow on the snowman and the adorable penguins.

National Tree Company National Prelit White LED Lights Holiday Christmas 4-Piece Set $114.99 now $91.99

This National Tree Company Holiday Christmas 4-Piece Set comes with a prelit garland, wreath and two entrance trees to give your threshold the complete holiday treatment. The garland and wreath are also decorated with pine cones and berries, which add to the overall look. Get it on sale for 20% of the list price.

LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar $34.99, now $25.11

Remember to have your advent calendars ready for the Christmas countdown. This LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar is interactive and will delight any Lego lover. The playset includes 24 collectible daily surprises featuring two Mini-Dolls and eight pet figures. Get it for 28% off the list price.

Shappy Christmas Garland Ties,12 Pieces $10.99

Make child's play out of hanging up your garland with these Shappy Christmas Garland Ties. The ties are made of nylon material with a wire, which is durable and flexible, can serve you for a long time, is reusable and can be stored for multiple uses. Get 10% off with an Amazon coupon.

Christmas Decorations Christmas Pillow $20.00, now $15.99

Give chairs or sofas in your home the holiday treatment with these Christmas Decorations Christmas Pillows. The set has four pillow covers with a farmhouse feel, giving your home a nice holiday touch. Get them for 15% off the list price.

Haili 1000 Led Christmas Lights $49.99, now $39.99

Use these Haili 1000 Led Christmas Lights inside or outside. You'll get 393 FT long string lights with 1000 LEDs with eight different working modes: combination, in waves, sequential, slo-glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. They are on sale for 20% off the list price.

9 Ft by 10 Inch Christmas Garland with 100 LED Lights $49.99, now $39.99

This 9ft garland with 100 LED Lights,18 natural pine cones and 18 bunches of red berries will surely create a wow factor to your mantle piece this holiday. The branches and garland are bendable; you can adjust it to any shape you like. It is 20% off now.

White Christmas Tree Skirt - Faux Fur Plush White Tree Skirts $23.99, now $21.99

Update your tree with this 48-inch Faux Fur White Christmas Tree Skirt. The Christmas tree skirt is made of high-quality faux fur that is soft, fluffy, and thick. It's beautiful and will become your pet's favorite spot this winter.

Juegoal 7 ft Prelit Optical Fiber Christmas Tree $107.99, now $94.99

Are you looking to update your holiday tree? This Juegoal 7 ft Prelit Optical Fiber Christmas Artificial Tree comes highly rated and is on sale now for 12% off the list price. One Revier loved how easy the tree was to assemble and the colored lights.

National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree $279.99, now $129

This 6.5ft National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree has over 10,000 five-star reviews that praise its realistic look and full branches. The tree features hundreds of individually crafted branch tips to create full-bodied branches. You can save $19.35 on the list price using an Amazon coupon.

Balsam Hill 7.5ft Prelit Classic Blue Spruce $899.99, now $499.99

The Balsam Hill 7.5ft Prelit Classic Blue Spruce will have your home oozing holiday vibes year after year. The tree has a 60-inch width and 2960 branch tips for a full, abundant appearance. It features 1000 glass, incandescent bulbs that stay lit for more than 3,000 hours. Get it now for 44% off the list price.