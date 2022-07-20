$3 Chipotle burrito ordering hack goes viral on TikTok: 'See the amount of food'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If burritos are your go-to order at Chipotle, there’s a hack that can apparently save you money.

Wyaleena Ahmed, a TikTok user and self-described "tech girl" from Boston, shared a video on how she manages to get a burrito order for $3 on the Chipotle App.

On average, Chipotle burritos start at $6.50, according to fastfoodmenuprices.com – a website that collects prices on fast food items nationwide.

Ahmed started her order off by selecting the fast-casual restaurant’s Build Your Tacos feature on the app.

She went on to modify the taco quantity from three to one and chooses the soft flour tortilla option.

From there, a protein or veggie option popped up on the screen with prices listed under each.

Ahmed chose the chicken option in her demonstration video, which she shared on July 6.

The location she ordered from has a $3.05 price attached to a single soft shell chicken taco.

Ahmed proceeded with her order by modifying other ingredients from their standard "normal" size into a "side."

Her side orders included brown rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa and sour cream – all of which had no charge attached.

"This is important," Ahmed said. "You want to get a tortilla on the side."

The side tortilla she added to her order had a 30-cent charge. Her total order came out to $3.35.

"Just wait until you see the amount of food that’s going to come out," Ahmed said, in her video.

When she collected her order, Ahmed showed off the six full containers that held her side orders.

"Enough to assemble a whole burrito," she captioned her video.

The 46-second clip has been viewed more than 2.6 million times and has received more than 170,200 likes.

TikTok users were divided on whether the hack would provide an adequate protein-to-veggie ratio to make the price worth it.

Others expressed worry that prices might go up or new charges could be introduced.

"This is like people who think ordering a Starbucks drink a certain way will get them more for their buck," one commenter speculated. "They will start charging for this."

"Gotta stop giving out the sauce," another user wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ahmed and Chipotle for comment.