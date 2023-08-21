Do bubble machines get rid of mosquitoes? Experts answer as the 'life hack' goes viral

Social media users have been sharing a viral life hack that claims mosquitos can be repelled with a bubble machine and have reported success with the method.

Videos uploaded to TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have generated millions of views as testers experiment with handheld bubble guns and standup bubble machines while they’re outdoors, and it's led many users to question if it works.

Here’s what experts in the bug removal and health space have to say about the viral hack.

Shannon Harlow-Ellis, an associate certified entomologist and technical specialist at the pest control company Mosquito Joe, which is owned the online handyman service finder Neighborly, says it’s not the soapy bubble solution that's keeping mosquitoes away.

It's the wind produced by bubble machine fans that create an "unfavorable environment for mosquitoes" and other small flying insects, such as gnats, she told Fox News Digital.

"Most species of mosquitoes are poor fliers, and the wind will restrict their ability to enter the area," Harlow-Ellis continued. "The intensity of the airflow also plays a part in its effectiveness."

While actual bubble solution doesn’t repel mosquitoes, floating bubbles pose a "flying hazard" for mosquitoes and small insects, according to Harlow-Ellis.

Are bubble machines an effective mosquito repellent? The answer isn’t a simple yes or no.

"Efficacy is based on perception," Harlow-Ellis told Fox News Digital. "For some, carrying around a bubble machine may be worth it. For others, it may be just a hassle."

Medical research has shown that mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide, which people emit when taking an exhaling breath, according to health professionals at Cleveland Clinic, an Ohio-based hospital and health news source.

Other factors that could make people mosquito magnets include blood type and the presence of steroids, cholesterol, uric acid, lactic acid and ammonia acid, according to the health group.

The blood-sucking insects also seem to be attracted to "strong floral scents," according to the Cleveland Clinic, which could be a cause for concern for people who use highly scented bubble solutions when attempting the bubble blower hack.

Dr. Laura Purdy, a physician executive based in Miami, Florida, confirmed to Fox News Digital that there’s currently no evidence that suggests bubble solutions repel mosquitoes.

"It is possible that the blowing of the bubbles causes the mosquitos to have troubles flying around the area because of the wind created, so they stay away," Purdy said, which agrees with entomology theories on the matter.

What are some alternative mosquito repellent methods?

If bubble machines aren’t something you’re looking to invest in to push mosquitoes away, Harlow-Ellis recommends consumers turn to mosquito repellents that are approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"There are many effective repellent options available," she said. "Using a mosquito repellent, such as Off!, or even some of the repellents made from essential oils can give effective repellency for up to an hour of outdoor time."

Botanical mosquito repellents can also be installed on properties by a professional mosquito control operator, according to Harlow-Ellis.

Aside from plant-based repellents, Harlow-Ellis said people should ensure their outdoor hangout spots are free from mosquito breeding sites.

This can be done by using the CDC’s "tip and toss" standard – meaning any open container that holds water should be emptied before festivities begin – Harlow-Ellis explained.

She added, "Wearing light-colored clothing with good coverage during outdoor activities will make you less susceptible to mosquito bites as they use light contrast as one of the senses to find a blood meal."