Valentine's Day relationship secrets from Dan Bongino and his wife, Paula

With Valentine's Day 2022 practically upon us, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino and his wife, Paula, joined former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, in a revealing and personal discussion among the couples about the secrets of long-lasting marriages.

One revelation that emerged from the conversation: Keep those romantic flames burning and thoughtful deeds coming, especially on standout occasions like Valentine's Day.

Another secret: Don't take the relationship for granted.

Great marriages aren't always easy. "You have to work at it," said Dan Bongino — and that work is worth it, he said.

"There are 10 million good times for the 100 or so times [that] you guys are at each other's throats."

He also said, "[Marriage] is the most enriching and rewarding relationship of your life."

Another secret of happy couples: Sometimes the roles reverse.

One partner may be assertive and aggressive in one area of life, while another is more reserved in that situation.

Yet in a completely different situation, the opposite becomes true — and the more reserved partner takes the lead role.

"I'm usually the person behind the camera," admitted Paula Bongino. "This is my first time on this side of the camera."

Yet Dan Bongino said she's far more in charge, as a career web developer, when it comes to things such as family technology or certain business-related areas of life.

Paula Bongino also said they both grew up "in divorced environments" — and wanted to give their kids "something different."

She believes that kids have so much to worry about today, especially outside the home.

"I just wanted to give my kids a good place to come home to," Paula Bongino said.

The entire conversation among the four appears on the Duffys' new podcast episode, which releases on Valentine's Day.

