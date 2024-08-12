Expand / Collapse search
Decorating for Halloween early? These 4 stores already have Halloween decorations out

Proudly get in the Halloween spirit now

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Published
Get your yard and the inside of your home ready for Halloween. 

Get your yard and the inside of your home ready for Halloween.  (iStock )

Anyone itching to decorate for Halloween early will be excited to hear that stores are already rolling out their indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations. Unleash your spooky side and start filling your house with ghosts, bats, skeletons and everything in between.

Walmart, Home Depot, Michaels and JOANN Fabric all have their shelves and online stores stocked full of Halloween decor, so get ready to fill your house with all your favorite creatures.

Walmart

Home Depot

Michaels

JOANN

Walmart

Lighted cloth ghosts: $22.87

Ghosts are the staple of any Halloween setup. 

Ghosts are the staple of any Halloween setup.  (Walmart)

DIY light up ghosts have been all over the internet, but if you don’t feel like buying all the supplies to make them on your own, this pair of lighted cloth ghosts are affordable and adorable. They can go either inside or outside to add some holiday spirit to your home.

Horror Halloween bathmat: $16.74

Decorate every room in your house, even your bathroom. 

Decorate every room in your house, even your bathroom.  (Walmart)

Is Scream your favorite horror movie? Then you can decorate your bathroom with this Scream Halloween mat. It adds some spookiness to a room most people forget to decorate.

Giant outdoor spiderweb set: $39.99

Almost nothing is scarier than giant spiders. 

Almost nothing is scarier than giant spiders.  (Walmart)

Freak out all your neighbors with a giant spiderweb, filled with giant spiders! You put it on the corner of your home and roll it out down your front yard so everyone who goes by will think they’re in the movie Arachnophobia.

Home Depot

7 ft. animated witch: $249

You can go big with outdoor decorations. 

You can go big with outdoor decorations.  (Home Depot)

Go big with your Halloween decorations this year with a seven-foot witch for your front lawn. It moves its head and eyes, has seven phrases it yells at passersby, and has a LED broom so trick-or-treaters can see it even in the dark.

Skeleton flamingo: $34.98

Skeleton flamingos add some festive Halloween decor to your yard. 

Skeleton flamingos add some festive Halloween decor to your yard.  (Home Depot)

Switch out your pink summer lawn flamingo for skeleton flamingos now that fall is almost here. You get a set of two complete with metal stakes for easy setup.

Black cat Halloween inflatable: $34.98

Show off your love of black cats and Halloween with an inflatable cat. 

Show off your love of black cats and Halloween with an inflatable cat.  (Home Depot)

If black cats are your go-to Halloween decoration, there’s nothing better than a giant inflatable black cat for your yard. You’ll pay just under $40 for a durable, self-inflating blow-up cat, complete with lights for easy illumination.

Michaels

Ghost decorative throw pillow covers: $47.99

Get covers for your current throw pillows. 

Get covers for your current throw pillows.  (Michaels)

Instead of storing giant Halloween pillows in a tote every year, a set of ghost throw pillow covers means you can just use the pillows you always keep on your couch and turn them into adorable ghosts.

Inflatable Halloween Stitch: on sale for $49.49

Original price: $98.99

Put up some Halloween decor for the kids. 

Put up some Halloween decor for the kids.  (Michaels)

Is Lilo & Stitch one of your family’s favorite movies? Well, you can put up an inflatable Stitch with a pumpkin and celebrate the less spooky side of Halloween.

Lemax creepy pumpkin patch: on sale for $90.99

Original price: $129.99

Build your own Halloween village. 

Build your own Halloween village.  (Michaels)

Christmas villages aren’t exclusive to Christmas anymore. You can build your very own terrifying Halloween village by collecting all the Lemax figurines. Turn your mantel into its own thriving Halloweentown. The Lemax creepy pumpkin patch is the perfect centerpiece for your village, and it’s currently on sale!

JOANN Fabric

Halloween coffin doormat: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $24.99

Put out this hilarious, spooky doormat for Halloween. 

Put out this hilarious, spooky doormat for Halloween.  (JOANN)

Greet your guests with a Halloween-themed doormat. This coffin-shaped doormat with the amusing saying "We’re dying to meet you" adds some fun to your doorstep and is an easy and affordable way to decorate for the season.

Mini tombstones 6pk: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $24.99

Turn your yard into a cemetery for the spooky season. 

Turn your yard into a cemetery for the spooky season.  (JOANN)

Turn your yard into a graveyard with this six-pack of mini tombstones. A cemetery is a classic Halloween setup, and these tombstones make it easy to set up, and they’re easy to store when the holiday is over.

Halloween ghost throw blanket: on sale for $29.99

Original price: $49.99

Stay cozy and spooky with a ghost throw. 

Stay cozy and spooky with a ghost throw.  (JOANN)

Pair your ghost pillows with a ghost throw blanket that serves as a decoration and keeps you warm as the cold weather starts floating in. The blanket is mostly made from recycled polyester, so it’s comfortable and environmentally friendly.