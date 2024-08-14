Get ready for fall comfort foods with these 10 kitchen necessities

Fall goods are arguably the best foods. Suddenly it’s cool enough to make soups, stews, roasted veggies, pies and dozens of other foods. Prepare now for all these delicious bites with the help of some must-have kitchen essentials.

This list has high-end options for the home chef and budget-friendly choices for anyone learning to cook more complex foods for the first time. Whether your favorite comfort food is pumpkin pie or a Sunday roast dinner, these essentials make cooking a lot easier.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $283

A saucepan is how you’ll make pasta sauce, dessert fillings and mac and cheese — three of the best comfort foods out there. A Le Creuset saucier will last you a lifetime, and they come in beautiful colors, like this limited edition olive color. You can get a more budget-friendly saucepot on Amazon for under $20.

Original price: $48.90

Part of fall is fall-themed everything, cupcakes included. Whether red velvet or pumpkin or chocolate is your favorite, a fall-themed cupcake pan makes your baked goods even more festive. Amazon and Wayfair both have cupcake pans that are shaped like leaves, acorns and pumpkins.

Fall means it’s soup season. To make enough for the entire family, a stock pot provides the space. Le Creuset also sells beautifully colored stock pots that provide eight quarts of cooking space. Amazon sells Le Creuset stock pots as well.

A coveted piece of kitchenware in the last few years is the pumpkin Dutch oven all over TikTok. It looks great on your countertop, and the cast-iron enamel makes it long-lasting. Wayfair has an orange pumpkin Dutch oven for under $35.

Fall isn’t just for soups, roasts and grilled favorites, it’s also the ideal season for baked goods. A set of cake pans can help you make delicious cakes in every size and flavor. Fat Daddio pans are professional-grade cake pans that’ll give you the perfect golden brown cake layers. Get a set of three cake pans from Amazon.

A pizza stone helps you make pizza at home, while you’re camping or even on the grill. Amazon has a stone pizza pan that can withstand high heat and has four handles for easy handling. You can opt for a cast-iron pizza stone instead, which offers more durability and can withstand even higher heat.

MAKE GOURMET MEALS IN THE WILD WITH THESE 7 CAMP COOKING OPTIONS

Original price: $189.99

An Instant Pot makes all the potential comfort foods: chili, stew, chicken and dumplings, rice and beans and everything in between. Amazon currently has Instant pots on sale for $20 off.

Nothing tastes quite as good as fresh, homemade bread. If you’re not a kneed-by-hand kind of person, a bread maker does the work for you. Amazon has the Neretva 20-in-1 bread maker, complete with 20 different types of bread settings, so you can make everything from pizza dough to white bread for sandwiches. Walmart has a compact bread maker that fits right on your countertop.

Waffles are a comfort food for just about everyone. You can only get the perfect waffle with the right waffle maker. Walmart has a waffle maker in unique pastel colors, all for under $30. Amazon also has a rotating Belgian waffle maker that’s lightweight and easy to use.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Casseroles are often staples of Thanksgiving and family gatherings, so if you’re planning to spend as much time with family as possible this fall, you need to get yourself a casserole dish. Walmart sells festive pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes made of stoneware. You can also get large casserole dishes from Le Creuset in one of your favorite colors.