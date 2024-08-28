10 pieces to decorate your living space for Halloween

Set the scene for Halloween fun this year with spooky decorations inside your home. Halloween decorations can extend beyond the front lawn and into the house to create a festive atmosphere. Decorating the inside of your home can be easier to set up and take down compared to the more cumbersome outside options. Some easy ways to incorporate Halloween fun are by adding decorative pillows or Halloween-themed candles to any room in the home.

These are our ten spooky Halloween picks:

Original price: $69.50

This pre-lit Haunted House is a great living room addition to show your Halloween spirit. The house features LEDs that shine through unique window and doorway cutouts. The flat iron has been cut, folded, and thoughtfully fashioned with intricate detail to mimic a miniature mansion, from tiny dormer windows up top in the attic to the happy jack-o'-lantern posted out front.

Grab some adorable fuzzy ghost pillows from Five Below to add festive fun to every room. This pumpkin throw pillow, $11.97 Walmart, is equally adorable.

There's no better way to invoke the spirit of Halloween than with a candle. These flameless candles from Walmart printed with Halloween elements are great for dorm rooms and apartments. This witches' brew candle from Yankee Candles is spicy and sweet, with the aroma of exotic patchouli casting a captivating spell.

Original price: $79.50

These Mini Designer Pumpkins from Grandin Road, crafted from durable polyresin with a vibrant, hand-painted finish, are a great indoor addition. Each palm-sized pumpkin adds cheerful pops of color to a shelf or mantel and makes a unique centerpiece gathered in a bowl. This set of six pumpkins, $12.99 on Amazon, come with a classic combination of black, white and orange with patterns of dots and stripes.

Original price: $189

This deluxe animated ghost mirror is motion-activated to reveal a ghost within. Passers-by trigger the surface to light an eerie blue while a silhouette materializes, dragging its hands up and down.

This farmhouse rustic sign from Amazon has a brown border and a black background with "Happy Halloween" printed in white lettering. It's perfect for a mantelpiece or as a table centerpiece. Or you can buy this spooky sign, $4.24 at Walmart, printed with the words "beware."

Elevate your Halloween decor with these candleholders depicting three reaching hands on Amazon. The candle holders come with candles and everything you need for a hassle-free installation. This set of two spooky candleholders from Grandin Road, resembling the palm of a hand, is equally creepy.

This Halloween mantle decor, featuring black spider webs and lace work, will enhance the ambiance of your Halloween parties. You can also dress up your mantel with this bat mantel scarf for an eerie, elegant look.

This Halloween neon skull is a piece of wall decor for your TV room on spooky movie nights. Amazon is selling this Happy Halloween sign for $38.99.

Original price: $24.50

These posable felt bats from Grandin Road are crafted with wired wings, allowing you to give each one a three-dimensional pose.