Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Travelers on viral world cruise return after 274 days at sea, plus Ring Ding Bar serves sweet nostalgia

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jennifer-Hunnicutt-and-Amike-UWC-split

More than 600 passengers took part in the Ultimate World Cruise across the world, and now they are looking back at what it was like spending nine months on the boat. (Jennifer Hunnicutt; Amike Oosthuizen)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'TRIP OF A LIFETIME' – After spending nine months on the sea, passengers on the Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise are back and reflecting on their time around the world and the challenges they faced. Continue reading…

FEARLESS FELINE – A couple in California feared their cat was lost forever after he ran away during a camping trip in Yellowstone. Two months later, however, he showed up in California. Continue reading...

SWEET NOSTALGIA – The Ring Ding Bar in New York City opened in 2015, serving baker Madeline Lanciani's colorful, whimsical versions of the supermarket treats she enjoyed as a child. Continue reading...

Ring Ding Bar owner Madeline Lanciani

Madeline Lanciani opened Ring Ding Bar in New York City nearly 10 years ago. The colorful sweets come in 25 different flavors, each dipped in sweet coating by hand. (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

‘BIRTHPLACE OF BICYCLES’ – Cyclists in an area that's known for being the birthplace of the inventor of the bicycle are frustrated after years of local government allegedly ignoring poor cycling paths. Continue reading…

FIRST CLASS FRENZY – Social media users ignited a debate on whether kids should be allowed to travel in first class on an airplane after a mom said her child cried on a flight. Etiquette experts weigh in. Continue reading…

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time, test your knowledge of U.S. presidents, tasty foods and much more. Continue reading...

American culture quiz

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know the answers to this week's quiz? (Getty Images;iStock)

FRESH CUP OF JOE – Brew your perfect cup of coffee at home with the help of these five gadgets. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals