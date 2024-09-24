Travelers on viral world cruise return after 274 days at sea, plus Ring Ding Bar serves sweet nostalgia

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'TRIP OF A LIFETIME' – After spending nine months on the sea, passengers on the Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise are back and reflecting on their time around the world and the challenges they faced. Continue reading…

FEARLESS FELINE – A couple in California feared their cat was lost forever after he ran away during a camping trip in Yellowstone. Two months later, however, he showed up in California. Continue reading...

SWEET NOSTALGIA – The Ring Ding Bar in New York City opened in 2015, serving baker Madeline Lanciani's colorful, whimsical versions of the supermarket treats she enjoyed as a child. Continue reading...

‘BIRTHPLACE OF BICYCLES’ – Cyclists in an area that's known for being the birthplace of the inventor of the bicycle are frustrated after years of local government allegedly ignoring poor cycling paths. Continue reading…

FIRST CLASS FRENZY – Social media users ignited a debate on whether kids should be allowed to travel in first class on an airplane after a mom said her child cried on a flight. Etiquette experts weigh in. Continue reading…

QUIZ YOURSELF – The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people. This time, test your knowledge of U.S. presidents, tasty foods and much more. Continue reading...

FRESH CUP OF JOE – Brew your perfect cup of coffee at home with the help of these five gadgets. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

