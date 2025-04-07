The Sephora Savings Event is your chance to save up to 30% on must-have products

Sephora is hosting its annual Savings Event now through Monday, April 14, giving Beauty Insider members the chance to save big.

Beauty Insider members of all levels can get 30% off Sephora Collection products during the sale period. Rouge members have the exclusive opportunity to save 20% on everything else. Very Important Beauty Insider (VIB) members can save 15% on the website, and Insider members will save 10% on the entire website starting April 8 with the code SAVEMORE.

Sephora automatically awards you the entry-level membership Insider status, which earns you one point back on all Sephora purchases. You automatically upgrade to VIB status when you spend $350 or more at Sephora within a calendar year, which earns you 1.25 points back on all Sephora purchases. Earn the Rouge status when you spend $1,000 or more at Sephora within a calendar year.

Here are 15 picks from the Sephora Savings Event:

Original price: $24

This lip butter balm by Summer Fridays will soothe chapped lips. It is a 100% vegan lip mask that hydrates and soothes parched lips in seconds. The balm uses a mixture of Shea and Murumuru seed butters to soften and soothe dry lips. It is an Allure 2023 Best of Beauty award winner.

Original price: $85

This anti-aging serum has a cult following for its fast-acting moisturizing effects. It uses Hyaluronic Acid to help lock in moisture, so you wake up to smoother skin.

10 PRODUCTS TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR INDOOR PLANTS IN THE SPRING

Original price: $69

The Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation is a lightweight, oil-free foundation that delivers medium coverage and a natural, radiant glow while mimicking the appearance of skin. The formula is designed to be hydrating, providing comfortable wear.

Original price: $58

Ilia The Base Face Milk is an Allure Best of Beauty Award winner. It hydrates your skin and leaves a soft texture. This lightweight and very liquid formula is suitable for all skin types.

Original price: $38

This beauty favorite, Crème & Powder Blush Duo, combines a weightless powder with a hydrating, dewy cream. The duo, inspired by Patrick's viral cream-over-powder blush technique, features rich pigments that combine for a long-wearing, skin-like finish. The blush duo contains two blush shades in one palette and has a slim, lightweight design that fits easily in a purse or makeup bag.

Original price: $62

The Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum is a leave-in serum designed to nourish, hydrate, detangle and enhance shine for dry hair overnight. In the morning, you wake up to softer and easier-to-manage hair. Use the serum on straight, wavy, curly and coily hair.

Original price: $27.20

Sol de Janeiro Perfume Mist Discovery Set includes four best-selling Brazilian-inspired fragrances. The set includes multiple mists, each with its own unique scent profile. It is a great way to try the different scents and makes a beautiful gift for fans of this line.

MAKE DELICIOUS PIZZA WITH THE HELP OF THESE 12 TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Original price: $25

Phlur Mini Vanilla Skin Body and Hair Fragrance Mist is lightweight enough to mist on your body and hair. The scent is a subtle and memorable vanilla with sugar, cashmere wood and vanilla notes.

Original price: $39

These five brushes from the Sephora Collection are all you need to complete a beauty makeup routine. This set has brushes to apply foundation, contouring and more. A black makeup pouch lets you take the brushes with you wherever you go.

Original price: $7

Use these stainless steel brow scissors to precisely trim and shape eyebrows. They are sharp and made of stainless steel.

Original price: $12

Use these facial razors to remove peach fuzz and dead skin cells from the face for smoother, brighter skin. This set comes with four high-performance facial razors, each featuring a curved handle for more precision.

Original price: $16

Monthly maintenance of your makeup brushes is a must for hygiene, but you can help prolong the life of your makeup brushes with this daily brush cleaning and conditioning spray. This spray uses grapefruit, lemon and tea tree oils to remove makeup buildup and preserve your tools.

Original price: $3

Say goodbye to dry winter lips with this moisturizing cherry lip mask from Sephora. Enriched with cherry extract, the mask makes your lips feel soft and moisturized in just five minutes.

Original price: $5

Keep your feet sandal-ready in between manicures with this Nourishing Foot Mask in Coconut + Lavender from the Sephora Collection. This foot mask is blended with coconut, lavender and cactus extracts to replenish and heal tired, dry feet in just 20 minutes.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $16

Use this mask overnight or as a 10-minute daytime mask to boost your skin's hydration. The mask used hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids to fight against fine lines and wrinkles, dryness, and loss of firmness and elasticity. It is easy to use and comes unscented.