Upgrade your appliances during Home Depot and Lowe's spring sales

Replacing your appliances is an expensive move, so paying attention to major sales is essential. If you’ve been wanting an upgrade, now might be the time to make your move. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s are running spring sales, featuring major deals on appliances.

Lowe’s SpringFest sale and Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday sale are both running now through April 16. Refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers and ovens are all on sale at both stores. You can get nearly 50% off on some of these appliances.

LOWE’S AND HOME DEPOT OFFERING UP TO 52% OFF ON MANY HOME AND GARDEN ITEMS

Refrigerator

Original price: $1,765

LG’s French door refrigerator from Home Depot has all the storage you need thanks to the two-door design. There are six adjustable gallon-sized door bins, perfect for milk, juice or water jugs. It also has a built-in smart cooling system that keeps your refrigerator the same temperature throughout, which is better for food storage. The ice maker also creates a steady supply of ice for whenever you need it.

Original price: $3,499

Get a new refrigerator that has just about everything when you choose the Frigidaire stainless steel four-door refrigerator. The crispers are more advanced, helping keep your veggies and fruit fresh for longer. You can also seamlessly switch between the freezer and fridge with the custom-flex temp drawer. The water dispenser also has a built-in filter that keeps your water tasting clean.

Original price: $3,699

KitchenAid’s three-door refrigerator has all kinds of smart features that make it a high-end choice for your kitchen. The ExtendFresh temperature management system keeps your food fresh for longer, while the FreshChill full-width pantry allows you to choose the temperature you want. The pull-out trays built in easily fit platters and casserole dishes without the need to stack. Finally, you also get a filtered water and ice dispenser.

5 KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO HELP YOU GET DINNER OUT FASTER

Washer and Dryer

Original price: $2,999

Instead of making space for both a washer and dryer, the GE Smart washer dryer combo can save you space and time. It’s a ventless dryer, so you don’t need to worry about placing it in a certain area. Everything about this washer dryer is convenient, including the intelligent dispenser that holds enough detergent and softener for up to 32 loads. Just scan the barcode on your detergents with the SmartHQ app and your washer will dispense the right amount of detergent every time.

Original price: $2,699

Grab a GE all-in-one washer dryer for less than $2,000 and make some space in your laundry room. You can wash and dry an average load in about two hours, all without having to switch your clothes over. There’s a specific pet hair removal mode that vacuums and captures dry pet hair, so you can finally get your clothes completely clean. When you connect to the SmartHQ app, you can select detergents, download specialty cycles and receive cycle status notifications.

Original price: $2,499

The LG WashTower laundry center can fit large loads with ease, and dry them quicker than ever before. The stackability of the washer and dryer saves space without sacrificing ease of use. The control panel is positioned in the middle of the washer and dryer, so you can easily reach it. The set will remember your frequently-used settings, so you can just click a button and go.

Original price: $849

The GE vented dryer is a standard, powerful dryer with an auto dry mode that will shut your dryer off once your clothes have dried fully. The large internal heat diffuser spreads warm air evenly, drying your clothes fast, even bulkier loads. The drum is also made from durable, corrosion-resistant aluminum, so this dryer will last you for years.

COOK MORE AT HOME NEXT YEAR WITH THE HELP OF THESE 8 KITCHEN GADGETS

Ovens and Stovetops

Original price: $1,679

Upgrade your oven with the GE EasyWash five-burner stainless steel oven. It has an EasyWash oven tray that you can easily move and rinse clean. You also get an air fry basket for healthier cooking, as well as multiple no preheat options, so you can get cooking quickly. The built-in WiFi and the SmartHQ app allow you to preheat your oven remotely and turn your oven on and off remotely.

Original price: $949

For an affordable, electric oven, the Whirlpool four-burner stove is a strong option. It has a no preheat mode, so you don’t need to worry about waiting for your oven to heat up. There’s also a built-in temperature sensor that helps you bake more evenly, and a keep warm feature that keeps your dishes warm while you’re cooking.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Bundles

Original price: $5,336

Save nearly 50% on a whole new kitchen appliance set. The LG stainless steel set comes with a refrigerator, a five-burner gas range, a microwave and a dishwasher. Make your kitchen look high-end with this matching set without breaking the bank. Your refrigerator comes with French doors and a bottom freezer, with an ice maker and water dispenser included.