National Coffee Day: 5 gadgets every coffee lover needs

Coffee lovers celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29th in the U.S. It's a great occasion to go out to a local coffee shop, enjoy fall brews and share photos of your favorite pastime on Instagram.

If you love coffee or know a coffee lover you want to treat on National Coffee Day, we've picked five gadgets to help improve your coffee-making game. Short of the beans, these products will help coffee lovers brew with barista-like precision.

These are five products every coffee lover needs:

Original price: $164.99

An espresso machine can offer a richer, creamier coffee experience than a coffee maker, giving you more control over brewing. If you are a beginner, try this Casabrew machine on Amazon. This machine gets high reviews for the espresso quality, ease of use, and value for the coffee maker's money. For coffee lovers looking to upgrade to a next-level espresso machine, this Barista Touch Impress from Breville, priced at $1,199.95, delivers professional-level coffee every time.

This electric milk frother on Amazon is a real game changer when it comes to making lattes at home. You can use it to warm milk or froth it to coffee house standards to transform your coffee into a cappuccino. Or, if you prefer a hand-held whisk, try the Keurig SimpleCafé Essentials frother, which is $14.98 at Walmart. This whisk whips milk and dairy alternatives into a light, silky froth to make specialty coffee beverages in seconds.​

If you are sipping your brew at home or in the workplace, chances are you will be interrupted at some point while enjoying your beverage. Make sure your coffee is always at the right temperature with this Ember temperature control smart mug on Amazon. The Ember Mug offers up to 80 minutes of heat or all-day warmth on its charging coaster. Or keep it warm in this adorably fun Sanrio coffee mug and warmer set, $29.99 at Home Depot.

Original price: $37.99

A coffee canister can help keep coffee fresh and flavorful by protecting it from moisture, light, and air. The Veken canister on Amazon helps maintain the freshness of your coffee beans by keeping air out and free of harmful oxidation with a one-way CO2 valve and silicone rubber seal. This airtight ceramic canister, $10.98 at Walmart, is shaped like a cat.

Whole bean coffee is generally considered to be better than ground coffee because it has a more potent flavor and aroma, is fresher, and lasts longer. You'll need a good grinder like this OXO conical burr coffee grinder. Add beans and choose from 15 grind size settings—from fine for espresso to coarse for French press—then turn the dial to select grinding time and push to start. This Black and Decker grinder, on sale for $16.99 on Amazon, gets the job done and is easy to use.