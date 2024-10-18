Winter camping gear that will help you stay warm while you’re in the woods

Camping in the winter is truly an adventure. The snow is beautiful, and the woods are quieter than they’ve been all summer and fall. But camping during the winter months requires careful planning and extra equipment to help you stay warm and comfortable.

Before venturing out into the cold, make sure you have everything you need. That includes a warm sleeping bag, a winter-ready tent, heating pads, extra blankets and a safe heater built for camping.

Mummy sleeping bags are the ultimate cold weather sleeping bags. Many are designed for below-freezing temperatures. A Marmot Trestles sleeping bag from Dick’s Sporting Goods has an intense layer of insulation that keeps you warm in temperatures down to 27.3 degrees.

Backcountry’s Never Summer sleeping bag is heavily insulated and can withstand temperatures up to 0 degrees. It also has holes for your feet and arms, so you can wear this comfy sleeping bag around your campsite.

Another warm sleeping bag option is a flannel-lined one. Flannel is comfortable and soft on chilly nights. A double flannel-lined sleeping bag from Amazon is sure to help you and your partner keep warm, even in 0 degree temperatures. L.L. Bean has single flannel-lined sleeping bags in different bright colors and unique plaids.

The tent you choose is important when you're camping in the winter. You need a four-season tent that can withstand the cold winter throws at it. Amazon has a small one or two-person tent made from waterproof materials with a flysheet that covers the entire tent, trapping heat.

Crua Outdoors has an insulated tent made with a special CruaBreathe™ insulation technology for exceptional heat efficiency. It’s made from noise-dampening fabric, so you don’t have to listen to the whistling wind during winter camping trips.

Even with a warm sleeping bag, a heated liner is a good idea. It provides extra warmth, plus it pre-heats your sleeping bag for you. Both Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods have battery-powered heated sleeping bag liners that are safe to use.

A propane heater is a godsend during cold winter nights in your tent. You need to make sure it’s safe to use in small spaces, though. A propane heater designed for camping is the way to go. A Mr. Heater space heater is made for camping with its built-in safety features like automatically shutting off if it gets tipped over.

You can also get a simple heater that attaches to a propane can. It has safety mesh guards and a gas canister secure bracket, so the heater won’t tip over.

Having a dry place to lie at night will help you sleep comfortably. A waterproof camping pad can help raise you off the ground so you can stay warm. Get a memory foam pad from Amazon that has a waterproof cover or choose an inflatable pad from Walmart that has a built-in pillow and is lightweight and easy to pack.

Camping quilts add an extra layer of warmth to your sleeping setup. A Kodiak camping quilt is made from heavy-duty canvas that’s 100% waterproof and is lined with flannel. You can find the Kodiak quilt on Amazon or at Cabela’s.

Getting to your campsite in the snow is likely going to take you a little bit of effort. Winter trekking poles can help you get to your site safely by making it easier to walk through thick snow. Amazon and Walmart both sell trekking poles designed for winter use.

It gets dark early in the winter, so you’ll need proper lighting to cook and get around your campsite. Amazon sells water-resistant lanterns that offer 200 hours of light when on low.

No matter when you’re camping, you’ll want a propane camping stove to cook all your meals. Coleman has a foldable two-burner camp stove that runs off propane. It folds up when you're done for easy storage. There’s also a two-burner stove from Dick's Sporting Goods with wind-proof sides that easily fold down when you’re done.

A tarp is always ideal for winter camping, because it provides a base for your tent that’s dry and comfortable. Find a heavy duty 10 x 12 tarp from Amazon, or, for something more lightweight, you can get a 6 x 8 tarp from Walmart.