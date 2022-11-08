Tiny dog goes viral after no one wanted him — here's what happened next

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'SOMEONE ADOPT BOB' - An emotional TikTok video showing a sweet dog missing his chance to be adopted at an event in Brooklyn, New York, has touched millions around the globe. Here's what happened next. Continue reading…

V-E-T-S - The New York Jets paid tribute to America’s military and veterans with an annual Salute to Service game on Nov. 6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Continue reading…

FREEDOM! - An adorable Dachshund uses a bulldog as step stool to make her escape in a must-see video. Continue reading…

MONSTER MUSKIE - Eric Bakke of Princeton, Minnesota, caught and released a giant muskie from Mille Lacs Lake in June. Months later, the record-breaking fish was certified. Continue reading…

TRAVELER'S TANTRUM - A female traveler was recently caught on video at an airport in Mexico City as she attacked an Emirates check-in agent when she – the traveler – did not get her way. Continue reading…

'GOT CALLED OUT' - Boxer Wachler, an ophthalmologist in Beverly Hills, California, said he was addicted to TikTok – so much so, that his family became concerned for his well-being. Continue reading…

'DOESN'T CHANGE WHO YOU ARE' - Timothy Schultz, an Iowa man who won the Powerball in 1999, revealed to FOX Business how winning the lottery will affect a person's life. Continue reading...

EXTREME OFF-ROADING - The Jeep-branded Edition by Addax Overland is an officially licensed trailer designed for the toughest stuff. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Nov. 8, 1864, President Lincoln defeated Gen. McClellan to win re-election as Union voters were bitterly divided by competing visions for the end of the Civil War. Continue reading…

COOLEST CHEVY - Wisconsin custom car builder Ringbrothers turned a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster into a race car. Continue reading…

DON'T FAKE PRAYER - Tyler Station, a father of three and a new pastor at Bridgetown Church in downtown Portland, Oregon, wants people to get real about prayer. Here's why. Continue reading…

MATTHEW, SOPHIA - These names, and many more, are the "most beautiful" sounding baby names for boys and girls, according to science. Continue reading...

WHAT'S COOKING? - For a fall dinner idea, whip up spiced pumpkin and chorizo chili-soup hybrid from Kyrie Luke, founder of Healthfully Rooted Home. Try the recipe...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION