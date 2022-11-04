Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport

A woman was caught on video throwing a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City and even attacking an Emirates check-in agent when she — the traveler — did not get her way.

A video surfaced on Nov. 1 of a traveler jumping over the check-in counter and attacking an Emirates employee who had been trying to process the passenger for her flight.

The woman arrived late to check in for her flight at the Mexico City International Airport and attempted to use an expired passport — causing the Emirates agent to deny the traveler the ability to board.

The woman got angry with the employee — and climbed over the counter.

She first began hitting the employee, then began to throw various items, including objects from a suitcase, computer equipment and more.

As she continued throwing the tantrum, the woman stood on top of the actual check-in counter and began yelling to other airport travelers.

In the video, she can be seen and heard screaming.

Meanwhile, an Emirates employee can also be seen and heard as she yells for security help.

Emirates said in a statement that the woman arrived too late to check in for her flight.

She also tried to use an expired passport for her travel.

"We can confirm that on November 1, an incident occurred at the check-in counter at Mexico City International Airport, in which a passenger who arrived late at the check-in counter was also discovered to be traveling with an expired passport," Emirates said in a media statement.

"The client was denied the trip, and she became rebellious and physically abusive with the ground staff — so it was necessary for airport security and police to intervene," Emirates also said in its media statement.

After climbing down from the counter, the woman was detained by airport security guards while police officers were on their way to the airport.

