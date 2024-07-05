Time flies as wonky clock hands seem to have 'melted' in the extreme heat: 'Will be fixing it'

The summer heat is causing more things to melt than just kids' ice cream cones.

Check out these "wonky" clock hands.

Residents of Keynsham, Somerset, were left stunned after one of the faces of the town's central clock tower appeared to have "melted."

Many of the townsfolk compared the odd face to Salvador Dali's famous painting "The Persistence of Memory," SWNS reported.

The clock tower in Keynsham was commissioned in April 2015 by Bath And North East Somerset (BANES) as "part of the civic center redevelopment."

While the clock tower is only nine years old, the striking appearance is a new look for one of the clock tower's faces.

The Keynsham Clock is made up of three sides, with three clock faces.

One of the clock hands seems to have remained fully attached — while another appears to have loosened from its casing, as SWNS noted.

Time will tell

Residents are coming up with different theories as they try to figure out how this could have happened.

One potential theory is that the black band at the top of the clock tower broke off and fell into the middle of two hands, causing it to break even further, SWNS shared.

While the source of the problem has yet to be determined, another theory continues to circulate.

There is speculation that the recent hot weather in the southwest English town caused the hands to melt.

A spokesperson from BANES Council told SWNS, "We are aware of the problem and will be fixing it."

The large clock tower is made up of "digitally printed, toughened and curved glass, a granite plinth and an outer polyurethane resin casing," the news site stated.

The images encased in the tower were chosen by the community in an effort to select photos that were important to the local residents.

Several of the images selected are a re-creation of old advertisement posters from the Fry's factory, which was once a main source of employment in the area, the designer Sebastien Boysen shared on his website.