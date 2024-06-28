Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Fisherman discovers mammoth bone, 'thick as a human leg,' dating back to the Ice Age

Experts continue to study the Ice Age-era bone discovered in Poland

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A fisherman in Poland recently reeled in a large catch — but this is not your typical gills and fins nab.

The stunned angler was on the banks of the Raba River in Książnice, near Gdów, Poland, in late May when he came across a mysterious object, according to Jam Press.

The puzzling item turned out to be a mammoth bone dating back to the Ice Age.

FOSSIL-HUNTING DIVER MAKES STUNNING ANCIENT FIND OFF FLORIDA COAST: 'VERY RARE'

The fisherman in Poland informed local officials of his discovery.

Researchers from the Institute of Paleobiology, Polish Academy of Sciences, looked at the archaeological discovery and confirmed that it was a bone belonging to an extinct elephantid.

researchers looking at mammoth bone in Poland

The large mammoth bone was found by an angler on the banks of the Rabab River in Poland. (Jam Press)

The mammoth bone was so large that researchers said it was "as thick as a human leg," said Jam Press.

Gdów Municipality made a statement regarding the find, but did not reveal what part of the body the bone came from.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER HOARD OF ANCIENT SKELETONS PART OF 'COMPLEX FUNERARY SYSTEM'

Experts are continuing to do further research on the bone, Jam Press reported.

Mammoths and other prehistoric creatures are believed to have roamed the entire region of Poland during the Ice Age.

mammoth bone in Poland

Researchers have not yet stated which part of the body they believe the bone belonged to, according to Jam Press. (Jam Press)

These extinct elephantids lived throughout Europe during the Pleistocene epoch — a period of time that spanned from 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago, the University of California Museum of Paleontology stated.

The largest of the species, steppe mammoths, could reach up to 14.7 feet to the shoulder and weigh upward of 14.3 tons.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The fisherman who identified the bone wished to remain unnamed, said Jam Press.

mammoth bone discovery split

Experts are continuing to do research on the Ice Age-era bone discovered recently in Poland. (Jam Press)

Earlier this year, a gigantic mammoth jaw plus teeth were found near the Jyrgalang River in Kyrgyzstan by a group of quarry workers.

That archaeological find in the area in Kyrgyzstan has made it a promising location for future discoveries, Fox News Digital previously reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country surrounded by Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and China. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The mammoth jaw and teeth discovery noted above was found in the Issyk-Kul Region, which borders the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 