Fisherman discovers mammoth bone, 'thick as a human leg,' dating back to the Ice Age

A fisherman in Poland recently reeled in a large catch — but this is not your typical gills and fins nab.

The stunned angler was on the banks of the Raba River in Książnice, near Gdów, Poland, in late May when he came across a mysterious object, according to Jam Press.

The puzzling item turned out to be a mammoth bone dating back to the Ice Age.

The fisherman in Poland informed local officials of his discovery.

Researchers from the Institute of Paleobiology, Polish Academy of Sciences, looked at the archaeological discovery and confirmed that it was a bone belonging to an extinct elephantid.

The mammoth bone was so large that researchers said it was "as thick as a human leg," said Jam Press.

Gdów Municipality made a statement regarding the find, but did not reveal what part of the body the bone came from.

Experts are continuing to do further research on the bone, Jam Press reported.

Mammoths and other prehistoric creatures are believed to have roamed the entire region of Poland during the Ice Age.

These extinct elephantids lived throughout Europe during the Pleistocene epoch — a period of time that spanned from 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago, the University of California Museum of Paleontology stated.

The largest of the species, steppe mammoths, could reach up to 14.7 feet to the shoulder and weigh upward of 14.3 tons.

The fisherman who identified the bone wished to remain unnamed, said Jam Press.

Earlier this year, a gigantic mammoth jaw plus teeth were found near the Jyrgalang River in Kyrgyzstan by a group of quarry workers.

That archaeological find in the area in Kyrgyzstan has made it a promising location for future discoveries, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country surrounded by Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and China.

The mammoth jaw and teeth discovery noted above was found in the Issyk-Kul Region, which borders the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.