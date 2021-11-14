Air fryer turkey dinner for 2: Try the recipe

If 2021 looks like an intimate Thanksgiving, try this turkey dinner for two.

"This recipe is perfect for saving time, saving money, and saving yourself from the whole day in the kitchen on Thanksgiving," says Samantha Milner at RecipeThis.com.

"The whole turkey dinner is cooked together in the air fryer. Including turkey roast, sides, and best of all a yummy air fryer green beans casserole. Even better, your whole Thanksgiving feast for two is done in record time," she continues, noting you can also use the air fryer to reheat any leftover turkey.

Air Fryer Turkey Dinner For Two by Samantha Milner at RecipeThis.com

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: about 1 hour and five minutes

Ingredients list:

2 Bread Rolls

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Sage

7.0 oz Frozen Brussels Sprouts

1 lb Baby Potatoes

2 Tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Parsley

Approximately 2.5 lb Turkey Wrapped In Bacon

Approximately 9 oz Sausage Meat

1 Celery Stick, small dice

1 oz Frozen Diced Onion

Approximately 2.5 oz Breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp Sage

Approximately 9 oz Frozen Green Beans

Turkey Gravy

2.5 cups Crème Fraîche

7 oz Grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1. Chop up bread into chunks and season with sage, salt, and pepper and then spray with a little extra virgin olive oil. Place on the top shelf of your air fryer and cook for 6 minutes at 360 °F.

2. While the croutons are cooking, load baby potatoes into a bowl and season with parsley and toss in salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil. Load onto an air fryer shelf along with the frozen Brussels sprouts.

3. When the air fryer beeps, load the croutons into a mixing bowl with sausage meat, breadcrumbs, diced frozen onion, diced celery, sage, and salt and pepper. Mix with your hands and make into stuffing balls. Load the turkey onto the top shelf of the air fryer oven and spread the stuffing balls around the turkey. Then have the shelf with the baby potatoes and the sprouts at the bottom. Air fry for 35 minutes at 360 °F.

4. Remove the sprouts and replace with frozen green beans and air fry for a further 10 minutes at the same temperature. Then remove the green beans and baby potatoes.

5. Move the potatoes and place into a serving dish. Move the turkey to the bottom shelf and turn over. On the top shelf add a green beans casserole. You can make this by loading green beans into a serving dish with butter, grated Parmesan, and cream. Season with salt and pepper. Find room in the air fryer for your gravy, and cook for a further 15 minutes.

6. Plate everything up and if anything has gone cold, just do a quick reheat using the air fryer while the turkey is resting.

