Parmesan mushroom appetizers for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

Add these Parmesan mushroom appetizers to your Thanksgiving lineup, and we doubt you’ll have any leftovers of the cheesy, delectable dish.

"This juicy Parmesan mushroom recipe is inspired by my Ukrainian heritage, where we always cook delicious fresh food with minimal ingredients," says Olena Osipov, iFOODreal, adding that they only use four ingredients — including salt and pepper — and 10 minutes of prep time.

"What's even better is that you can make ahead the recipe two days in advance, refrigerate right in a baking dish and bake fresh before serving ([whether you’re at] your house or not)."

With the leftover raw stems, Osipov recommends using them in soups and casseroles. For a side dish instead of finger food, you can serve these cheesy mushrooms with a side of quinoa or rice.

Parmesan Mushroom Appetizers by Olena Osipov, iFOODreal

Serves 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ lbs. brown mushrooms

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 °F. While the oven is preheating, wash mushrooms with cold water, drain and place in a bowl.

2. To remove stems, pop off the cap using your hands and save to use in other dishes.

3. On a large baking sheet, place mushroom caps tightly packed and touching. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. Top with Parmesan cheese, concentrating on filling up the cavities.

5. Bake for 15 minutes, or until mushrooms are golden on the outside and cheese has melted. Serve hot.

Store: Refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Make Ahead: Prep step 1-4, tightly wrap baking sheet with plastic and refrigerate for up to 2 days. When ready to serve, if you have used a ceramic dish for storage, warm it to room temperature on the counter for 30 minutes to prevent shattering, then bake following step 5.