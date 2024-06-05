Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Texas public works department removes 12-foot alligator with grapple truck: 'Great grab'

The trending video has over 1.2 million views on Facebook

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
A 12-foot-long alligator was found in a drainage ditch in Mont Bellvieu, Texas, and was successfully removed by animal control and the Public Works department's grapple truck.

What happens when animal control and a public works department come together to remove a massive reptile?

A grapple truck gets involved.

The City of Mont Belvieu in Texas recruited Public Works to remove a 12-foot-long alligator that was found in a ditch along Eagle Drive, the city's Facebook page posted.

In the now-trending video, the large reptile can be seen lifted in the air via the claw on the Public Works grapple truck.

"On Monday, June 3, one of our Mont Belvieu Police Department officers spotted a large alligator in a shallow drainage ditch along Eagle Dr.," Brian Ligon, communications and marketing director for the City of Mont Belvieu, told Fox News Digital via email.

alligator being lifted by grapple truck

The City of Mont Belvieu's Public Works department along with animal control came together to remove a 12-foot long alligator found in a drainage ditch along Eagle Drive. (City of Mont Belvieu, Texas /TMX)

"He contacted dispatch to ask for animal control and — due to the size of the gator — suggested contacting public works for their grapple truck."

The video on Facebook has gone viral, garnering over 1.3 million views and over 5,900 reactions.

"See ya later, alligator!" the city posted on Facebook. 

"It was truly a team effort today as Public Works used their grapple truck to assist Animal Control in removing this 12 ft. gator from a ditch along Eagle Drive. Great grab, guys!" 

gator in grapple truck claw

The alligator was turned over to the state game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, who arrived on scene to relocate the large reptile. (City of Mont Belvieu, Texas/TMX)

The state's game warden was eventually called to help with the reptile's removal from the area.

"After the gator was secured, Mont Belvieu Public Works staff used the grapple truck to remove the animal from the bank of the ditch and away from the nearby sidewalk and developing neighborhood," Ligon added.

Once the massive beast was successfully removed from the area, the game warden took control of the reptile's relocation.

"That is a MONSTER!! Good work!" one user commented with an applause emoji.

alligator dropped into grapple truck

The wild removal has gone viral on social media, with the video already garnering 1.2 million views on Facebook as of Wednesday midday. (City of Mont Belvieu, Texas/TMX)

"Love how the gator is just calmly hanging out," another user wrote.

"Need to rename that machine … The Gator Getter," one Facebook user shared.

"While we do encounter alligators in our area with some frequency, we generally do not see gators of this size in populated areas," Ligon noted.

TX gator removed with grapple truck claw

A massive, 12-foot-long alligator was removed from a ditch in Mont Belvieu with an assist from animal control, the Public Works department and a grapple truck claw. (City of Mont Belvieu, Texas/TMX)

"Much less in a shallow ditch along our main thoroughfare through town, he added. 

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 