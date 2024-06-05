Texas public works department removes 12-foot alligator with grapple truck: 'Great grab'

What happens when animal control and a public works department come together to remove a massive reptile?

A grapple truck gets involved.

The City of Mont Belvieu in Texas recruited Public Works to remove a 12-foot-long alligator that was found in a ditch along Eagle Drive, the city's Facebook page posted.

FLORIDA OFFICERS 'ARREST' NUISANCE ALLIGATOR AT 104-YEAR-OLD WOMAN'S HOME

In the now-trending video, the large reptile can be seen lifted in the air via the claw on the Public Works grapple truck.

"On Monday, June 3, one of our Mont Belvieu Police Department officers spotted a large alligator in a shallow drainage ditch along Eagle Dr.," Brian Ligon, communications and marketing director for the City of Mont Belvieu, told Fox News Digital via email.

"He contacted dispatch to ask for animal control and — due to the size of the gator — suggested contacting public works for their grapple truck."

The video on Facebook has gone viral, garnering over 1.3 million views and over 5,900 reactions.

FLORIDA OFFICERS REMOVE 10-FOOT ALLIGATOR THAT BROKE THROUGH BACKYARD SCREEN, ENTERING RESIDENT'S POOL

"See ya later, alligator!" the city posted on Facebook.

"It was truly a team effort today as Public Works used their grapple truck to assist Animal Control in removing this 12 ft. gator from a ditch along Eagle Drive. Great grab, guys!"

The state's game warden was eventually called to help with the reptile's removal from the area.

"After the gator was secured, Mont Belvieu Public Works staff used the grapple truck to remove the animal from the bank of the ditch and away from the nearby sidewalk and developing neighborhood," Ligon added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once the massive beast was successfully removed from the area, the game warden took control of the reptile's relocation.

"That is a MONSTER!! Good work!" one user commented with an applause emoji.

"Love how the gator is just calmly hanging out," another user wrote.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Need to rename that machine … The Gator Getter," one Facebook user shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"While we do encounter alligators in our area with some frequency, we generally do not see gators of this size in populated areas," Ligon noted.

"Much less in a shallow ditch along our main thoroughfare through town, he added.