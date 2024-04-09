Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Texas couple says 'I do' in 100% totality during solar eclipse: 'Just magical'

Waco, Texas, bride and groom exchange vows as the sky grew dark amid solar eclipse

By Gretchen Eichenberg Fox News
Published
A Central Texas couple exchanged vows under the fading afternoon light of the Great American Solar Eclipse on April 8, just as it approached 100% totality.

"It was powerful," the groom, Kelby Noack of Waco, Texas, told Fox News Digital. "It was awesome."

When Noack, 35, a medical sales representative, and Giselle Vento, 33, a music teacher, got engaged three months ago, they felt the stars had aligned in their favor. 

"I love the author Paolo Coello, and every time I read the phrase, ‘I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you,’ it resonated with me," Vento said. 

couple gets married under solar eclipse

It was not only the stars that aligned for this couple, it was also the moon and the sun as Giselle Vento and Kelby Noack exchanged vows during the solar eclipse. (Giselle Vento)

"I’ve always known God has the right person for me. And he's here."

As they were looking at possible wedding dates, Vento, an elementary music teacher, had a cosmic idea — and instead, it would be the moon and sun that aligned.

"I remember I was with my kindergarten class, and we were singing a song about the eclipse," she said. "I thought, 'You know what? That would be cool.’"

Plans were set into motion for an intimate backyard wedding where nature and would serve as the backdrop for a sacred ceremony. 

wedding under solar eclipse

The morning of the wedding brought some nerves as the weather continued to show a 74% chance of rain – disappointing both eclipse viewers and brides. (Giselle Vento)

In the path of 100% totality, Waco, Texas, quickly became an eclipse viewing hot spot.

But forecasts of clouds and even thunderstorms loomed over the days and weeks leading up to the big event — which had some eclipse watchers concerned. 

As of Monday morning, it was cloudy with a 74% chance of rain.

"A lot of people had said, ‘Oh, I'm so sorry it's going to rain on your wedding,’" Vento said. 

bride during solar eclipse wedding

Vento walked down the aisle to "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles as a way to give tribute to both the moon and the sun on her special day. (Giselle Vento)

"But we decided to release control and allow it to just happen. That’s something Kelby has taught me — to allow life to come as it comes and be grateful for it."

When they woke up on Monday morning, the skies were gray.

"Even just waiting for the wedding to start, it was pretty cloudy," Noack said. "You could see [the eclipse] and then you couldn't see it."

solar eclipse wedding

The clouds opened up just in time for the wedding to take place and the happy couple along with their guests were ready to watch the eclipse and the wedding ceremony. (Giselle Vento)

In his grandparent’s backyard, overlooking Lake Waco, Noack walked to the altar to "Clair de Lune" (Moonlight) by Claude Debussy. 

Then, Vento walked down the aisle to "Here Comes The Sun" by The Beatles. 

solar eclipse wedding

Vento was beyond pleased with how the wedding turned out and calls the moment "magical." (Giselle Vento)

"I thought to incorporate the sun and moon would be amazing," Vento said.

At 1:38 p.m. CST, it was time for the total eclipse — and suddenly it came into view with the corona on full display.

"It was perfect," Noack said. "I can't believe that the clouds opened up the way that they did."

Noack and Vento completed their vows just before that moment — and during the 4 minutes and 12 seconds of totality, the sky grew dark, the birds got quiet, and the air felt cool, the couple said.

solar eclipse wedding totality

The couple finished exchanging vows just as the eclipse reached complete totality and everything went quiet. (Giselle Vento)

"It was something that was beyond understanding," Vento said. "Just magical. We all got to experience the wedding and then the magical corona."

The rare event turned out to be everything the bride imagined and more, she said.

"In 40 days, we put out in the universe how we wanted it to be," Vento said. 

Texas couple weds under solar eclipse

The sky went dark and everything went silent after Giselle Vento and Kelbe Noack exchanged vows. (Giselle Vento)

"And people just came together — our families, everybody and everything aligned for us to be able to do this. And when I walked out and saw everything — I just thought this was beyond my prayers. This was beyond what we were expecting," she added.

Gretchen Eichenberg is a contributing reporter for Fox News Digital.