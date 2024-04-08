Can a total solar eclipse make you sick? Experts weigh in on 'eclipse sickness' claims

It turns out that eye health may not be the only thing you have to worry about after a total solar eclipse.

Following the historic celestial event that took place on Monday, Americans across the country began to complain of eclipse-induced nausea, headaches and eye pain.

"Is it normal to be a little nauseated afterwards?" Youtuber Hank Green asked in a post on X.

"I'm totally nauseated," one social media user replied.

PHOTOS: SOLAR ECLIPSE DRAWS MASSIVE CROWDS ACROSS THE US

"I felt very buzzy all over, especially in my head," another chimed in. "Then I had to have an eye exam! At least I didn’t damage my retinas while I watched it!"

Women on social media also mentioned changes to their menstrual cycles, with many claiming that the eclipse caused their late periods to start on Monday.

"my period being late 6 days just to coincide with the eclipse is not a coincidence," one commentator wrote.

"WHO ELSE GOT THEIR PERIOD RIGHT AFTER WATCHING THE ECLIPSE??" a different X user asked.

Dr. Nicole Saphier told Fox News Digital that many "eclipse sickness" cases may just be caused by superstition.

SOLAR ECLIPSE EYE SAFETY: CAN STARING AT THE SUN CAUSE BLINDNESS?

"As far as I know, there is no physical relationship between the eclipse and a person's health," she explained. "People experiencing any symptoms, may be more due to superstition rather than actual physical effect."

"Kind of like how in healthcare when it’s a full moon, we always expect there to be a busy night in the emergency department," Saphier added. "Maybe there is some truth to it somewhere, but my guess is superstition plays more of a role."

But NYU Langone Medical Center professor Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital that he believes there is a medical basis for some of the adverse health effects.

Siegel explained that flicker vertigo – which is vertigo caused by flickering bright lights – may be a reason for recent ailments.

HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE: TIPS FOR AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHERS

"I believe so-called ‘flickering’ is real, especially for those with underlying tendencies for balance problems or vertigo or headaches," Siegel explained.

"I think the headaches or nausea or dizziness or anxiety, lasting less than 24 hours, are due to the discombobulation you may feel from sudden light shifts from an eclipse, especially if you are particularly sensitive to them."

NASA maintains that, as long as one wears proper eye protection while viewing an eclipse, their health will not be negatively affected.

"There is no physical relationship between a total solar eclipse and your health, any more than there is a relationship between your health and a new moon," NASA said during the time of the 2017 solar eclipse.

"Among a random sample of people, you may find such correlations from time to time, but they are outnumbered by all the other occasions during which your health was excellent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to NASA for comment.