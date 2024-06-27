Swedish candy goes viral online as American travelers celebrate Helen Keller's lasting legacy

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SWEET & VIRAL –Swedish candy has become the newest sensation on TikTok. From celebs to candy-crazed fans, everyone appears to have something to say about this viral food trend. Continue reading...

'A LOT OF ENERGY' – Miriam Todd from New Jersey has just turned 100, but that hasn't stopped her from working at her family's furniture store over 50 hours every week. Continue reading...

ICONIC SPOT – Helen Keller's birthplace in Tuscumbia, Alabama, Ivy Green, is a travel destination for many and the central location for performances of the award-winning play "The Miracle Worker." Continue reading...

CAMPING GEAR GRABS – Find sleeping bags, tents, stoves and much more on sale ahead of this Fourth of July. Continue reading...

BIZARRE DISCOVERY – A new fish species that has human-like teeth has been named after a popular movie villain. Here's why. Continue reading...

'FOUND MY PASSION' – In a new "Short questions" piece, Danamarie McNicholl-Carter shares her love for food, travel, plus weighs in on AI and the reason transparency about its use is so critical today. Continue reading...

'HOME OF THE BRAVE' – Sayings associated with the Fourth of July are deeply rooted in American history — but what is their origin, and why do we say them today? Here are three expressions and their stories. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

