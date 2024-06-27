Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Swedish candy goes viral online as American travelers celebrate Helen Keller's lasting legacy

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
viral-Swedish-candy-split

The biggest candy craze has hit social media and everybody, including Hollywood hotshots, is trying to get hold of this trendy treat. (Abigail Feehley/@abigailfeehls)

SWEET & VIRAL –Swedish candy has become the newest sensation on TikTok. From celebs to candy-crazed fans, everyone appears to have something to say about this viral food trend. Continue reading...

'A LOT OF ENERGY' – Miriam Todd from New Jersey has just turned 100, but that hasn't stopped her from working at her family's furniture store over 50 hours every week. Continue reading...

ICONIC SPOT – Helen Keller's birthplace in Tuscumbia, Alabama, Ivy Green, is a travel destination for many and the central location for performances of the award-winning play "The Miracle Worker." Continue reading...

Helen Keller, pictured here at age 7, was born at Ivy Green in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and lived there as a child.

Helen Keller, pictured here in 1887 at age 7, was born at Ivy Green in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and lived there as a child. (Bettman/Contributor/Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau)

CAMPING GEAR GRABS – Find sleeping bags, tents, stoves and much more on sale ahead of this Fourth of July. Continue reading...

BIZARRE DISCOVERY – A new fish species that has human-like teeth has been named after a popular movie villain. Here's why. Continue reading...

'FOUND MY PASSION' – In a new "Short questions" piece, Danamarie McNicholl-Carter shares her love for food, travel, plus weighs in on AI and the reason transparency about its use is so critical today. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino

Miami-based reporter Danamarie McNicholl-Carter tells Dana Perino that "technology is essential to growth, but protecting our right to privacy is more important than ever. As a journalist, I feel a responsibility to cover a topic that is essential but also complicated to understand." (Fox News )

'HOME OF THE BRAVE' – Sayings associated with the Fourth of July are deeply rooted in American history — but what is their origin, and why do we say them today? Here are three expressions and their stories. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

