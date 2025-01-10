9 supplements you can take to kick off the New Year healthier

If you are looking to improve your health through diet, incorporating a balanced approach and adding more leafy greens can be a great place to start. But sometimes, hectic lifestyles make it hard to get to the grocery store. Dietary supplements are a great way to make up for deficiencies in your daily diet. For example, calcium and vitamin D can help build strong bones, and fiber can help maintain bowel regularity.

Workout supplements as one way to maintain muscle mass and speed recovery after a rigorous routine. These supplements are typically taken pre-workout or after exercising. Pre-workout supplements target performance, while post-workout supplements target recovery.

Here are some supplements you should add to your diet for a healthier New Year:

Omega-3 fish oil is a dietary supplement that contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are especially good for supporting heart health. The Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega features a high concentration of Omega-3 fish oil in soft gels without the fishy taste. This formula meets the daily recommended dose suggested by the American Heart Association to support heart function. Try these Omega-3 gummies, $23.95 at Walmart , for a great tasting way to take fish oil supplements.

Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Liposomal 12 packets will supercharge your immune system. Each dose contains 1,000mg of vitamin C and 100mg of propolis, which delivers hundreds of beneficial compounds and antioxidants to support your immune systems, soothe scratchy throats and combat free radical damage in the body. Buy 30 packets on sale for $43.83 at Amazon.

Vitamin D is a great supplement for strengthening bones. Solaray's vitamin D3 K2 delivers a high potency and balanced blend of these supplements that helps your body absorb the benefits of taking vitamin D.

Get better sleep with a magnesium supplement. Natural Calm is a great-tasting, fast-acting magnesium drink that can help relieve stress, improve sleep, reduce pain, promote heart health and more. It is available in single-serving sticks for $24.99 on Amazon.

Collagen is a protein that gives the skin resilience and elasticity and helps fight the appearance of wrinkles. Try Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides to keep your youthful glow. It contains 20g of collagen peptides per serving plus two additional functional ingredients: 100% daily value vitamin C and 120 mg of hyaluronic acid. You can also buy Vital Proteins on sale for $34.97 at Walmart .

Turmeric is a great supplement that can help with inflammation. If you suffer from arthritic pains or want to avoid inflammation, add a supplement like this Turmeric Curcumin with Black Pepper Extract by Bio Scwartz. These capsules are made with patented BioPerine, proven to increase absorption and bioavailability, making it a must-have in any turmeric curcumin supplement.

Greens supplement is another way to compensate for any nutrient deficiency. So, if your diet is not well balanced, this may be a great daily option. Athletic Greens gets great reviews and claims to increase your nutrient intake while promoting better gut health. You can buy a starter kit on Amazon that includes a pack of green powder, a shaker and a scoop for $118.

Protein powders are popular because protein intake needs to increase alongside exercise intensity. Taking protein after intense strength training can help with healthy muscle recovery, so you're ready to do it all again the next day. Truvani's protein powder has a smooth texture and is made with organic ingredients, including pea protein, pumpkin seed protein, chia seed protein and monk fruit. It's also vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.

If you prefer whey protein, try Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder , $45 at Walmart. It's one of the best protein powder options currently on the market and offers 24 grams of protein.

Level up your hydration with electrolytes. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier comes in several flavors and is easy to mix into your water bottle. One stick contains more than three times the electrolytes of traditional sports and five essential vitamins. Try LMNT Zero-Sugar Electrolytes, 30 sticks sell for around $40 on Amazon. This sugar-free electrolyte option contains 200 mg of potassium in each stick pack.